Grammy Predictions 2022: Album Of The Year

This year, 10 full-lengths are nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys, with many of the biggest stars across a number of genres competing for what some would say is the ultimate prize in music. While there are reasons why all of the included efforts could end up on top, there are a few that appear to be leading the charge, while others, such as Kanye West’s Donda and Taylor Swift’s Evermore, might not have a great shot at this point.

Nominees

Jon Batiste – We Are

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Lil Nas X – Montero

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Taylor Swift – Evermore

Kanye West – Donda

Most Likely Winners

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Our Prediction

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Of the 10 titles nominated for Album of the Year, those in the know in the music industry and people who offer predictions regarding the biggest awards in the field seem to have narrowed it down to three likely winners.

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s second collaborative album Love for Sale could come out on top, as both are Grammy favorites. Between them, they’ve already snagged 31 trophies, and they surely have at least one more coming this year. While Gaga has never won any of the big four prizes, and many would like to rectify that, Bennett has. He earned Album of the Year in 1995 for his MTV Unplugged session, which was largely seen as something of a lifetime achievement honor. Will he score another one now that Gaga is in tow?

Billie Eilish remains a favorite as well, as she continues to clean up whenever she’s nominated. She won Album of the Year two years ago for her debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, but that won’t necessarily keep her from claiming the honor again. Her second offering, Happier Than Ever, wasn’t as huge, but it still has an edge over many other nominated releases.

Perhaps most likely to win is Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour. The teenage talent will almost surely score at least Best New Artist, if not also Record and/or Song of the Year, and if she does, it’s an easy jump for voters to then reward her with Album of the Year as well. The set was critically acclaimed and commercial success, but will voters want to give the highest honor to someone so new? Our guess is yes.

The Grammys are Sunday, April 3, starting at 8 p.m. on CBS. Visit grammy.com to see the full list of nominees and for more information on how to watch.