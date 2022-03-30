Grammy Predictions 2022: Record of the Year

- News
Of the top four categories at the 2022 Grammys — Record, Album and Song of the Year, and Best New Artist — the toughest to predict this time around is Record of the Year. Sometimes there is a clear frontrunner, while in other instances, it’s near-impossible to guess which tune voters will pick.
There are several singles that seem to be leading the race, but to claim that any single effort has it in the bag would just be wrong.
Nominees
Most Likely Winners
Our Prediction
Ten songs are nominated for Record of the Year — which has never happened before — and they represent a wide array of artists from different styles, genres, and even generations. That’s exactly how this race should look (and sound).
Two No. 1 hits are vying for the honor, with one coming from a brand new talent, while the other was released by a just-formed supergroup comprised of beloved stars.
Olivia Rodrigo is in the running with her first proper single, “Drivers License.” The fact that the tune debuted in first place on the Hot 100 and is now a likely winner for what some call the biggest prize in music is a surefire sign that the industry adores the teenage singer-songwriter.
Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” also reached No. 1 on the Hot 100, and its throwback swag is sure to impress older Grammy voters, who remember the ’70s fondly. The powerful team of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars (who has already won this award twice) might be too much for some Academy members to pass up.
Speaking of beloved duos, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett also have a real shot at winning Record of the Year, even if they’d do so with a very unlikely entry. The pair covered the standard “I Get a Kick Out of You” for their second joint album Love For Sale, and voters have taken notice. The tune is likely Bennett’s last proper single release, and while he won this category decades ago with “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” Gaga has never claimed any of the top fields, so voters might take this opportunity to reward them both.
Ultimately, it seems like Rodrigo might dominate the 2022 Grammys, and while Record of the Year is the big unknown this year, those who choose the winners might be happy letting her sweep the top categories, including this most prestigious arena.
The Grammys are Sunday, April 3, starting at 8 p.m. on CBS. Visit grammy.com to see the full list of nominees and for more information on how to watch.
