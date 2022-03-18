Hawaii passes pro-trans insurance bill – but there’s a catch

As a crop of anti-transgender legislation is being passed by state legislatures throughout the United States (particularly Texas and Florida), Hawaii is going in another direction, with its House of Representatives approving a bill on March 8 that will protect transgender peoples’ rights to gender-affirming care.

But there’s a catch: the legislation won’t take effect until July 1, 2060, more than 38 years in the future.

The Gender Affirming Treatment Act (HB 2405) would “prohibit health insurers, mutual benefit societies, and health maintenance organizations” from excluding “gender affirming treatments” such as “cosmetic services when prescribed as medically necessary” in their coverage plans.

The bill also specifically outlaws any medical discrimination on the basis of an individual’s gender identity.

“The legislature finds that many transgender persons have experienced discriminatory treatment from health insurance providers when seeking coverage for gender affirming treatments,” the bill states in its opening sections. “While federal health care guidelines previously prohibited health insurance and health care providers from discriminating on the basis of gender identity, these protections have been largely rolled back.”

The bill — in contrast to other governing bodies throughout the country — recognizes that the “arbitrary” refusal by medical insurers to cover gender affirming treatment is not “medically necessary” nor “evidence-based.” Additionally, the bill notes that transgender individuals denied such treatment are “at a higher risk of suicide and depression.”

The bill passed the House by a vote of 49-2. It must now pass through Hawaii’s Senate before it can be placed on Democratic Governor David Ige’s desk for approval.

LGBTQ activists view the legislation as overwhelmingly positive. Considering the blatantly anti-transgender legislation being pushed in states like Texas, Florida, Utah, Idaho, and others, the Hawaii bill is a breath of fresh air in the current, dismal situation for transgender rights in the United States.

Twitter user @ErinInTheMorn wrote that the Gender Affirming Treatment Act in Hawaii “is a wonderful bill that will do a ton of good for trans people in Hawaii.”

Hawaii HB2405 has been passed! It now goes to the Hawaii senate. This bill will mandate medical necessity coverage for transgender people for procedures that have previously been deemed cosmetic, such as hair removal, facial feminization surgery, voice therapy, and more! pic.twitter.com/wJMqa9J3CZ — Erin, Trail Mom (@ErinInTheMorn) March 9, 2022

But such a statement will only be true if the legislation is signed into law by Ige and if it isn’t repealed before its 2060 implementation date.

Hawaii elects new House Representatives every two years and new Senators every four. Should the legislation pass, there will be at least 19 House of Representative elections and 9 Senate elections in the state before the Gender Affirming Treatment Act is even implemented – leaving plenty of time and opportunity for a more hostile legislature to rescind the bill before transgender Hawaiians see any benefits.