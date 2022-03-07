Lady Gaga Is Finally Going Back On Tour!

After years of delays and stops and starts, Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour is finally a go.

Gaga took to her Instagram on Monday, March 7, to reveal the highly-anticipated dates for her upcoming Chromatica Ball Tour, which is slated to kick off this coming summer.

The pop star is taking her recent dance-pop album on the road and visiting seven countries and 14 different cities around the world, including Washington, D.C., Toronto, New York City, Los Angeles, Stockholm, Chicago, and London, the only locale where she’s performing twice.

Set to start in July, the Chromatica Ball Tour is launching two years after it was originally scheduled. Gaga was first planning on performing just half a dozen concerts in the first iteration of the trek, though unfortunately, fate intervened.

The pop superstar was forced to cancel the entire run due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and while she continued to promise the show would go on, some fans worried that too much time had passed and that the entire project would be scrapped.

The Chromatica Ball Tour is centered around her album Chromatica, which was released in late May 2020. The set produced the No. 1 hit “Rain on Me,” a duet with Ariana Grande, as well as the top 10 smash “Stupid Love.” The title went right to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and it eventually earned Grande and Gaga a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

In the years since Gaga first began her Chromatica era, she has been very, very busy. The singer starred in the film House of Gucci, and while she was largely expected to collect another Best Actress Oscar nomination, she was recently passed over in what many called the worst snub of the season.

She also gave fans two additional albums — Love For Sale, her second collaborative full-length with the legendary Tony Bennett and Dawn of Chromatica, a remix edition of the original.

The Chromatica Ball Tour will be Gaga’s first proper venture in four years, as she last traveled around the world performing on the Joanne World Tour in 2017 and 2018. Since then, she’s also headlined her own must-see residencies (two of them, in fact) in Las Vegas, which continue this spring.

Some tickets for the Chromatica Ball Tour are already on sale, while certain dates will become available to purchase in the coming days.

Here are all the newly-announced Chromatica Ball Tour dates.

July 17 — Düsseldorf. Germany, Merkur Spiel-Arena

July 21 — Stockholm, Sweden, Friends Arena

July 24 — Paris, Stade de France

July 26 — Arnhem, Netherlands, GelreDome

July 29 and 30 — London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

August 6 — Toronto, Rogers Centre

August 8 — Washington, D.C., Nationals Park

August 11 — East Rutherford, Metlife Stadium

August 15 — Chicago, Wrigley Field

August 19 — Boston, Fenway Park

August 23 — Dallas, Globe Life Field

August 26— Atlanta, Truist Park

September 8 — San Francisco, Oracle Park

September 10 — Los Angeles, Dodger Stadium