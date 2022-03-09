Madonna Is Back…sort of

Stephen King once said, “Sooner or later, everything old is new again,” and while he wasn’t talking about Madonna’s hit singles at the time, his statement applies perfectly now.

The legendary pop singer is back with a new song… well, an old song, but one that she’s made feel new again. Late on Thursday, March 3, Madonna released an updated take on her single “Frozen,” only this time around there are three artists credited on the tune.

The smash is now labeled as a collaboration between the Grammy winner, electronic remixer Sickick and Nigerian singer Fireboy DML. The three came together to rework “Frozen,” with this offering being just the latest in the track’s new life.

According to Madonna herself, in addition to the updated beat and lyrics that have been added to “Frozen,” a new music video is coming soon as well. The superstar shared a snap of her on what looks like a futuristic set with her new duet partner, sexily clad all in black.

In mid-to-late 2021, a remixed version of “Frozen” began going viral on TikTok, surprising many. Canadian producer Sickick reworked the time-tested cut and it immediately resonated with a massive audience all around the world.

Not one to miss out on an opportunity, Madonna gave the much darker tune her stamp of approval, and the new take on her decades-old hit was officially released. It didn’t take long for the single to become successful, and the duet edition, which is credited as Madonna vs. Sickick, has thus far climbed to No. 15 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

Seeing how popular the Sickick remix became, Madonna decided to make more out of a good thing by adding Fireboy DML. The musical star was relatively unknown outside of Africa until recently, when his single “Peru” began to go viral as well. Ed Sheeran caught the tune as it was on its way up, and he quickly hopped on an updated version of that smash. His presence helped it reach even more ears and become a big win for both involved. So far, “Peru” has lifted to No. 70 on the Hot 100 in America, giving DML his first hit in the United States. The smash also almost conquered the U.K. chart, as it stalled at No. 2.

The original “Frozen” was released as the first single from Madonna’s Ray of Light album, which would go on to become one of her most successful full-lengths, both commercially and critically. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100, narrowly missing out on becoming another champion for the pop icon. Now, the title is reaching a much younger audience, many of whom may have been babies (or perhaps not even born) when it first dominated the radio waves in 1998.

More and more, TikTok is dictating what songs become hits all around the world. Young social media users have shown that they’re experts at discovering new talents, unknown tracks and even updated versions of older tunes.

The platform has recently helped launch the careers of exciting artists like Benee (“Supalonely”), Arizona Zervas (“Roxanne”), Jawsh 685 (“Savage Love [Laxed – Siren Beat]”) and even newly-minted Grammy winner Imanbek (“Roses”).