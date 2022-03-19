Wolf Trap Revs Up With A Ton Of Summer Concerts

The Filene Center, Wolf Trap’s revered outdoor amphitheater turns 51 this summer and the summer of 2022 already rivals the full slate of shows that came and went in previous, pre-pandemic years — with still more shows in the offing, most of them for dates between the end of summer and the start of fall.

Top highlights among those already on the books include the return of Sheryl Crow, for two shows paired with the great Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (6/16-17), immediately followed by a Voodoo Threauxdown the weekend after Capital Pride with a parade of New Orleans’ finest, including Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue plus special guests Tank & The Bangas — and the one and only Big Freedia (6/18).

A month later comes The Wild Hearts Tour with a trio of queer-popular rock darlings: Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker (7/21).

A month after that, the wondrous Mary Chapin Carpenter returns for her annual show, this time paired with the equally wondrous Emmylou Harris (8/27).

Additional shows to anticipate include the inspired pairing of Belle and Sebastian with Japanese Breakfast (6/15), the first Juneteenth Celebration to take place at a national park since it became a federal holiday, featuring Thee Phantom and the Philharmonic Orchestra, described as “part B-Boy, part-Beethoven…all African-American orchestra” (6/19), two performances of the touring Broadway show Beautiful – The Carole King Musical (6/21-22), and the second annual “Broadway In The Park” program co-produced by Signature Theatre (6/24).

July brings a collaboration of Pink Martini with the National Symphony Orchestra under Steven Reineke (7/8) and the one-night-only offering of the Sing-A-Long Sound of Music (7/16).

Little Big Town (8/4) kicks off additional August attractions continuing with ABBA The Concert — as in the popular Swedish tribute act, not the hologram-addled original quartet (8/7), the Wolf Trap debut of American Idol Fantasia (8/19), another Wolf Trap debut from The Decemberists (8/24), and live tapings of the popular NPR quiz show Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! (8/25-26).

But wait wait…there’s more to come — next week that is, or so says a Wolf Trap publicist. Wolf Trap’s Filene Center is at 1551 Trap Road, Vienna. Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit www.wolftrap.org.