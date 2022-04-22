New York City police are searching for a suspect who assaulted and attacked a 22-year-old rider on the New York subway while yelling anti-gay slurs at his victim.

The man and the victim were riding an uptown A train approaching the 190th Street subway station, in Washington Heights, around 2:20 p.m. on March 19 when the man approached the 22-year-old and blurted out, “I wish I had my pepper spray.”

The man then spat at the victim, said, “I have to start carrying my pepper spray,” and spat a second time.

He then charged the 22-year-old, grabbing him by the hair and repeatedly punching him in the face and head, according to the New York Daily News.

The attacker ripped hair from the victim’s heading, yelling anti-gay slurs, telling the victim, “I’m sick of all you f**s.”

The victim suffered cuts and bruises to his head during the attack, and was transported to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition. He is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

The attack was caught on surveillance video, which was released to the public last Wednesday. Police are still searching for the suspect, who fled and has yet to be identified, and the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is looking into the assault.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

According to Complex, crimes on the MTA have surged over the past year. The weekend prior to Feb. 21, there were at least six stabbings on the subway.

Additionally, anti-LGBTQ crimes appeared to spike in the months since pandemic-inspired lockdowns began to be lifted last year, with several notable incidents on public transportation.