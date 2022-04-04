4 Men Punched Outside Gay Club In Providence

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault for allegedly punching four men and shouting homophobic slurs outside a gay club in Providence, Rhode Island.

Police responded to reports of an assault outside the Dark Lady, located at 19 Snow Street, in the city’s Downtown neighborhood, around 1:38 a.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses told police that the man, later identified as Jacob Manning, was inside the club. Police entered the club and arrested Manning, reports ABC affiliate WLNE. He has since been charged with four counts of simple assault for hitting the patrons on the side of their faces with a closed fist.

According to The Providence Journal, the four victims told police that Manning approached them as they were leaving the club and punched them while yelling homophobic slurs. They said they did not know Manning and were unaware why he had approached them until he began calling them “f*****s.”

According to court records, Manning is scheduled to be arraigned in 6th Division District Court on May 3.