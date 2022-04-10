Artechouse Presents A ‘Sensory Thrill Ride’ With Cherry Blossoms

Washington’s annual cherry blossom mania doesn’t just blow away when nature says the show is over.

Despite being weeks out now from spring’s dazzling display, the official National Cherry Blossom Festival continues for another full week of activities.

And the virtual show will go on all the way through Memorial Day with the fifth annual cherry blossom-inspired exhibition at the innovative, experiential gallery ARTECHOUSE.

Through a multi-channel, floor-to-wall surround projection setup and a multi-channel spatialized audio system, the main, 22-minute Pixelbloom audiovisual installation in the venue’s Immersion Gallery “breathes a new life into cherry blossoms in peak bloom through an explosion of vibrant colors and textures,” reads the press release.

It goes on to quote the gallery’s Sandro Kereselidze noting that the exhibition, an original ARTECHOUSE production, “digitally present[s] the blossoms in the highest pixel resolution ever and fully envelop[s] the viewer into the experience with beautiful visuals and sound.”

The exhibition, touted as a “sensory thrill ride filled with cherry blossoms,” also includes interactive auxiliary galleries, with one featuring a three-sided cherry blossom sculpture rendered through projection-mapped visuals, and another an interactive display of floating cherry trees.

As always, the experience ends with a visit to the venue’s XR Bar, where “futuristic” augmented-reality cocktails and other beverages are available for purchase.

Scroll down for more photos.

On display through May 30, 2022. ARTECHOUSE is at 1238 Maryland Ave. SW. Tickets are $17 to $25. Visit www.artechouse.com.