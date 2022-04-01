Billie Eilish Just Won An Oscar. Will She Be Nominated Again Next Year?

It’s only been a few days since the 2022 Academy Awards, but it’s already time to start talking about next year’s ceremony. Remember, eligibility for the 2023 ceremony will include titles released at any point in 2022, meaning the period is already several months old. Two artists already appear to be in the running for a spot in one of the musical fields, which is impressive considering they just won their first trophy.

Billie Eilish and her older brother Finneas won the coveted Best Original Song Oscar for the tune “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film of the same name.

The two accepted with big smiles plastered on their faces, and Eilish understandably had a difficult time composing herself at first. They beat out compositions from Van Morrison, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Diane Warren, and even Beyoncé to snag the statue, and there’s already reason to believe they’ll be in the running for the honor again next year.

Eilish and her brother wrote three songs for the Pixar animated film Turning Red, released in early March 2022. The duo penned the tracks performed by the fictional boy band 4*Town, who are a major part of the story.

One tune, in particular, has instantly become popular, and it should be considered an early frontrunner for one of the five spots in the Best Original Song race, if not a real contender for the trophy.

Just days after becoming Oscar winners, the brother and sister pair saw their song “Nobody Like U” debut on the Hot 100, Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most-consumed songs in the U.S. The tune opened at No. 50, scoring the second-loftiest start of the frame.

Unlike “No Time to Die,” Eilish doesn’t sing the single. Instead, it’s credited to the made-up group. Both Eilish and Finneas are credited behind the scenes, but that’s what matters at the Academy Awards.

“Nobody Like U” is quickly becoming a hit all around the world, and while sales and chart numbers shouldn’t matter to Oscar voters when they pick which tunes should be rewarded with gold, it always helps when a song is well-known and popular.

The same cut appears on the U.K. singles chart at No. 77, it’s already a top 40 hit in Canada and it ranked as one of the 200 most-streamed tracks on Spotify after its first week of availability, racking up nearly 6 million plays on the platform globally.

Turning Red is receiving rave reviews, and it has apparently performed incredibly well on Disney+. The movie will almost surely earn a nomination for Best Animated Film, and it could go on to win, succeeding Encanto, another Disney release, which came out on top in 2022.

It’s too early for most Oscar predictions to carry much weight, but seeing as how “Nobody Like U” is doing so well right out of the gate, it’s safe to assume it will at least be a part of the conversation for the coming year. Eilish and Finneas are clearly adored by the Academy, and as they continue to conquer the world, both together and individually, they may soon need to get ready to add to their trophy shelves once more.