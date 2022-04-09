Charlie Puth Is The Thirstiest Male Pop Star

It’s been four years since Charlie Puth released an album, and since he last delivered a full-length, he’s been very busy. He doled out enough singles to fill another album — only to abandon them.

Apparently, Elton John told the pop singer that the tunes were “not good,” and he agreed, so they’re all being left in the past. Recently, he officially kicked off the promotional campaign surrounding what will be his third project, an album titled, simply, Charlie.

Whenever he has something to promote, Puth likes to fall back on a tried-and-true method of making sure all eyes (and ears) are on him: sex. After all, it sells, and he isn’t afraid of showing a little skin for all to enjoy.

The Grammy nominee started 2022 off right by releasing the single “Light Switch,” which he’d been teasing for quite some time. The song performed moderately well, and on April 8, he’ll deliver a second Charlie tune, “That’s Hilarious,” at least according to his Twitter.

Puth is a master of teasing, whether it be songs, collaborations, videos, or…something else entirely.

While he has never hinted that he identities as gay, bisexual, or anything other than straight, the “One Call Away” superstar certainly loves the “Attention” that comes with posting risque pictures. Sometimes he removes them quickly, while others remain. Thankfully, when it comes to the internet, nothing is ever gone for good.

Fans (and non-fans) have called Puth out for gaybaiting, meaning he’s trying to rile up his gay followers with no intention of announcing he’s a part of the community.

Some believe this behavior is bad, disingenuous, and even hurtful, as it appeals to a minority group’s sexuality in order to sell music. That’s a fair point, but not everyone agrees. In fact, plenty of people are here for it. There’s no right or wrong answer here, and it’s entirely up to the beholder.

Now, for those who haven’t been following Puth, his career, or his many, many salacious snaps (or for those who just want another look), it’s time to behold some of his best: