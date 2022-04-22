Does Taylor Swift Have New Music Coming With Drake?

Taylor Swift is currently in one of the most productive and busiest periods of her career. She’s working on new music, she’s acting in movies and is in the middle of re-recording her older material.

The singer-songwriter’s fans, known as Swifties, have been conditioned by the singer herself to always be on the lookout for little clues about what’s coming next, and right now they are buzzing with excitement over a photo that was just shared of the pop star.

Interestingly, the picture that’s causing so much conversation wasn’t even posted by the Grammy winner, but rather another star — one who might soon count among her many collaborators.

Drake recently shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram, which includes snaps of him, as well as another musical superstar, one fans aren’t used to seeing with the rapper.

The final image is a throwback photo of the Canadian hip-hop talent with Swift, and he captioned it, “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work.” While it is easy to make out that it’s not a newly-taken picture, it still has fans of both acts in a frenzy.

Swifties parse out every lyric, photo, tweet, like of anything on social media, and even any prop in a music video, to see if they can come up with theories regarding what their favorite singer will do next.

This practice is encouraged by the “All Too Well” songwriter, and she’s made it clear that this is how she communicates with them. Many believe that Drake posting not just a photo of the two, but a throwback picture, means quite a bit.

They are collectively predicting that the two chart-toppers have a song together, but that it’s not exactly “new,” even though nobody has heard it.

Swift is in the middle of re-recording her first six albums in an effort to regain control over the masters of the music that made her a star. She has thus far dropped two full-lengths, Fearless and Red, with both now labeled as Taylor’s Version, which means she has gone into a studio and re-recorded all the instruments and vocals.

With each CD that arrives, previously-unheard cuts are also unleashed, and she labels them “From The Vault.” Some of these tracks have gone on to become hits, and she may have her next one coming sometime soon.

Superfans of Swift have identified a general timeframe when they believe the photo with Drake was taken, and they think it means the rapper and the country/pop singer recorded something together around her 1989 era, but that it never saw the light of day. Was it a standalone single? A reworking of one of her hits? It’s unclear, but that’s the prevailing suggestion, at least at the moment.

As has been her practice for a year now, Swift is busy pulling from her archives and reaching out to musicians on the rise and those she’s loved for a long time to re-record their vocals as well. It’s entirely possible that she has requested Drake do the same for whatever they worked on years ago, and that he’s in on teasing their followers.

Swift still has four albums left to re-release, and her fans have been predicting for months that 1989 might be the next title to receive the Taylor’s Version treatment. Since one of the most successful artists ever just posted a photo from her 1989 era, those who follow Swift (and Drake) have taken it as a sign that she’s hinting that yes, 1989 will be re-released next. In Swift’s world, there are no coincidences.

Of course, Swift is remaining mum on the subject, as she usually does. She won’t divulge anything until she’s good and ready, but part of the fun of being a Swiftie is in trying to suss out what she means with her Easter eggs and what might be the next big career move for the powerhouse.

For all anyone knows, Swift herself wasn’t in on this suggestion, and Drake simply wanted to post an old picture. Chances are, though, that it does mean something, and the masses will likely know sometime soon.