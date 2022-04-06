Dua Lipa’s 10 Best Collaborations, Ranked

Dua Lipa is one of the biggest and most successful pop singers on the planet right now, which is crazy to consider, as she has only released two albums.

While she may only be able to claim a pair of full-lengths, she has released quite a lot of music, as she regularly expands her projects with new singles and additional tunes.

In a relatively short span of time, Lipa has partnered with beloved musicians from many different genres and eras to create some truly special collaborations.

Read on to learn our choices for the 10 best collaborations in Dua Lipa’s discography.

10. “Demeanor” with Pop Smoke

With two of the hottest names in music attached to this tune, it’s a bit surprising that “Demeanor” wasn’t a bigger hit. The song was featured on Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album Faith, released in the summer of 2021.

The cut blends her lackadaisical vocal delivery with his signature electrified rap delivery, and the video helped take it all to a new place for Smoke. It’s fun and weird and a stretch for both artists, and that’s part of what makes it so interesting.

9. “Kiss and Make Up” with Blackpink

Lipa was really ahead of the K-pop curve when she signed on to work with South Korean girl group Blackpink. Already stars in their own part of the world, “Kiss and Make Up” helped introduce the quartet to millions of listeners in Western nations, and the song dropped just as they were going global.

A minor hit in some territories, “Kiss and Make Up” made the deluxe edition of Dua Lipa worth tuning into.

8. “Levitating (The Blessed Madonna remix)” with Madonna and Missy Elliott

Just a few months after gifting the world with Future Nostalgia, Lipa returned with a fun new spin on the music so many were still getting used to.

The pop superstar dropped Club Future Nostalgia toward the end of summer 2020, keeping the party going well into the fall. The CD featured remixes and reworkings of the tunes on the proper album, and the best of the bunch is the new take on global smash “Levitating,” which swapped DaBaby for Madonna and Missy Elliott.

7. “Sweetest Pie” with Megan Thee Stallion

Lipa’s newest collaboration was only announced a few days before it arrived, but the moment people knew it was coming, the internet went crazy. Whenever two of the biggest stars on the planet come together to create something as major as “Sweetest Pie,” millions pay attention.

The song is catchy and fun, but it’s really the big-budget music video that makes it a must-see. The track brilliantly sets up Megan Thee Stallion’s forthcoming sophomore album, which was already one of the most highly-anticipated efforts expected in 2022.

6. “Lost in Your Light” with Miguel

Lipa’s debut self-titled album featured just one collaboration (at least on the original tracklist), and it was with R&B powerhouse Miguel. The two worked together on the song “Lost in Your Light,” which ended up being selected as the sixth (yes, sixth) single. It wasn’t a massive win, but superfans of both artists recognize it as an excellent, mature moment on the fledgling star’s first release.

5. “Un Día (One Day)” with J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy

A modern-day pop star, Lipa collaborates with musicians in every country and her songs often feature other languages. In fact, there are at least three different tongues represented on this list alone.

The Spanish/English “Un Día (One Day)” is included on both the extended version of Future Nostalgia and J Balvin’s Jose, and it earned all four artists a pop Grammy nomination, which is rare when it comes to multi-lingual cuts.

4. “Fever” with Angèle

“Fever” was originally intended for the French edition of Future Nostalgia, but in today’s all-online world, no great song stays in one territory. The track quickly became a charting single in a number of places, as fans didn’t seem to mind that Angèle’s vocals were in French. It’s just that good.

3. “Cold Heart (PNAU remix)” with Elton John

Of all of Lipa’s collaborations, this is perhaps the most surprising. The pop singer teamed up with living legend Elton John for the tune “Cold Heart,” which uses new music by electronic producers and remixers PNAU (who have worked with the piano player before) and lyrics from his previously-released songs “Kiss the Bride,” “Rocketman,” “Where’s the Shoorah?” and “Sacrifice” to create something that feels fresh and exciting, even though most of it was written decades ago.

2. “One Kiss” with Calvin Harris

Lipa’s best collabs are with producers who know how to make a crowd dance. Calvin Harris has been churning out some of the most popular and ear-catching dance-pop smashes anywhere in the world for two decades, and just when it seems like he might be done, he returns with something so undeniably fun, it’s clear his genius remains.

Recruiting Lipa for the single “One Kiss” was a great idea, as she completes the excellent composition.

1. “Electricity” with Silk City (Diplo and Mark Ronson)

Many of Lipa’s collaborations are fun and well-produced, but none come close to “Electricity,” which stands out as not just her best work with other artists, but one of the best dance-pop songs of the past half-decade, at least.

When superproducers Mark Ronson and Diplo announced they had formed a new duo called Silk City, big things were expected. Thankfully, they delivered with “Electricity,” which went on to win Lipa her first Grammy.