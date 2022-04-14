Editor’s Pick: Take A Stroll Through The AdMo Art Walk

Over the next month, a baker’s dozen of businesses in Adams Morgan will display artwork in their storefronts as part of this annual art- and artist-promoting event.

A collaboration of the Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District and the DC Arts Center, the free GPS-enabled, self-guided AdMo Art Walk serves to increase exposure to the participating artists — as well as the merchants — by encouraging residents and visitors to stroll and wander around D.C.’s most eclectic neighborhood.

The diversity of Adams Morgan is said to be represented in this year’s lineup of mostly local artists in terms of demographics as well as in their levels of education and training.

And a general theme of “growth” has worked its way into every aspect of the event, from the number of participants engaged to the Spring-like focus of the many artworks for sale.

Stop by Duplex Diner to see Jazmine Black’s wild “Beyond the Walls” series exploring “how life evolves within us,” D’Light Café for Pat Goslee’s beguiling “Flowers for Peace” paintings of “evolutionary entropy that reference the blooming of hope,” or The Little Shop of Flowers, which features Mike Siegel’s voluptuous petals and capitula from his “Flower Bouquet” series.

Urban Dwell boasts Brenda Chandler’s stunningly detailed works “Woman of Color,” “Equality,” and “Orange Flowers,” and BUL Korean Bar & Restaurant displays Shedrick Pelt’s striking seascapes from St. Lucia.

The 2022 walk also includes stops at Big Sky featuring works by Taeesha M, Copacabana for a display by Jerry Truong, The Diner with works by Pixie Alexander, Lost City Books representing Alicia Pinkett, The Potter’s House and its site-specific installation by Elizabeth Ashe, Tryst’s Henry Gallucio mini-exhibition, and Yerevan Café and Market’s Renée Regan showcase.

For those who want to take an even deeper dive into the artistic aspects of the neighborhood, organizers have linked to the AdMo BID’s Murals Walking Tour and Cultural Tourism DC’s Adams Morgan Heritage Trail.

The Art Walk remains active through May 6. Visit www.AdMoDC.org/ArtWalk.