Editor’s Pick: Tenille Townes Comes To D.C.’s Union Stage

Last summer, the Nashville-based Canadian country star Tenille Townes performed as part of CMT’s annual LGBTQ-fundraising Concert for Love and Acceptance.

Then in November, she won over the crowd amassed at the Anthem to see the Brothers Osborne in their first concert since brother T.J. publicly came out as gay.

Townes was the perfect opening act, stirring up the crowd and priming them for the country-rock duo originally from the Chesapeake Bay area of Maryland. With her natural charisma, stage presence, and strong body of work, Townes proved she more than has what it takes for her own headline show.

Now, after her return earlier this year was delayed during the height of the omicron variant’s spread, Townes will headline a concert at the intimate Union Stage.

She’s promoting her strong, accomplished set released in 2020, The Lemonade Stand, featuring her breakout hit “Somebody’s Daughter” and the moving “The Most Beautiful Things.”

Alex Hall opens.

Friday, April 29. Doors at 7 p.m. Union Stage is at 740 Water St. SW. Tickets are $17. Call 877-987-6487 or visit www.unionstage.com.