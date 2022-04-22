Next week you can attend two special stage shows benefiting charities on the ground in today’s war-torn Ukraine. (More on those below.) But every day over the next two months you can also support the Ukrainian cause in the sweetest way possible — by buying a special Ukraine Wildberry Tart at Ted’s Bulletin.

This special twist on the chain’s notorious Pop-Tart-inspired Ted’s Tart pastry line is filled with wildberry jam and topped with Ukrainian blue-dyed vanilla glaze and yellow sprinkles.

Proceeds benefit Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based nonprofit working with international partners set up on Ukraine’s border providing food, water, and other basic needs to refugees.

On sale through June 21 at all locations of Ted’s Bulletin, including 14th Street (1818 14th St. NW), Capitol Hill (505 8th St. SE), Ballston Quarter (4238 Wilson Blvd.), and Bethesda Outpost (4856 Cordell Ave.). Each tart is $4. Visit www.tedsbulletin.com.

Local stage artists will read from a collection of short, contemporary plays from the besieged Ukraine, some of them written and translated in just the past month, as part of a benefit for two Ukrainian charities and jointly organized by Theater J and Mosaic Theater Company.

“Plays from the Front Lines: A Fundraiser for Ukraine,” a program of staged readings directed by Mosaic’s Playwright-In-Residence Psalmayene 24, will share the war-time insights and experiences from some of the country’s leading playwrights, followed by a post-show discussion.

“It is a humbling honor to amplify the voices and visions of Ukrainian playwrights capturing this moment in world history with both honesty and hope and to support ongoing relief efforts through this partnership and event,” says Mosaic’s artistic director Reginald L. Douglas in a statement.

The beneficiaries are Voices of Children, and its work in providing psychological support to Ukrainian children, and the Beit Graham Jewish Community Center and its work in providing essential services and basic supplies for its members. Thursday, April 28, at 8 p.m. The Aaron and Cecile Goldman Theater in the Edlavitch DCJCC, 1529 16th St. NW. Tickets are Pay-What-You-Choose, with a suggested minimum of $50. Call 202-777-3210 or visit www.theaterj.org.

A day later, Synetic Theater will offer an added performance of its wordless take on Shakespeare’s The Servant of Two Masters, with all proceeds benefiting United Help Ukraine and its work in providing humanitarian aid to those affected by the war.

“Synetic Supports Ukraine: A Benefit” will open with Prayer for Peace, a short concert of contemporary sacred vocal pieces by Lyrica Classic, a collective of Russian and American musicians, before moving on to the acclaimed company’s current show in production, the latest in its groundbreaking and audacious signature series of wordless Shakespeare.

Renowned for its physical style of theater that focuses on communicating through movement, music, and visuals, Synetic was founded by the Tsikurishvilis, a couple originally from the Republic of Georgia who fled to the U.S. in the mid-’90s after the fall of the Soviet Union and a Putin-led Russian invasion of their homeland.

Synetic will also collect donations for United Help Ukraine after every upcoming performance. Friday, April 29, at 8 p.m. 1800 South Bell St., in Arlington. Tickets are $45 to $100. Call 800-494-8497 or visit www.synetictheater.org.