With the tagline “No FOMO, Yes HOmO,” one of the newest stand-up showcases in town takes place the last Sunday of each month at St. Vincent Wine in the bustling Park View stretch of Georgia Avenue south of Petworth.

Launched at the start of 2022, Yes HOmO! Comedy is a local collective focused on presenting LGBTQ performers and others who have been “traditionally marginalized within the comedy scene,” providing them a safe space “to fully be themselves and tell their best jokes.”

This month’s showcase, hitting two days after Earth Day, is styled as a benefit for an “eco-conscious nonprofit” (yet to be announced), and the show will focus on finding the funny in the typically heavy and dead-serious realm of the environment and ecological issues.

Caroline Howe and Ursula Fox-Koor, two founding members of the collective, will host this ECO-HOMO! edition with additional comedy from Yes Homo! members Kae Tvrdy and Sunny Soroosh plus a full lineup of guests, including Violet Gray, Gray West, Heather Marie Vitale, Elizabeth Norman, Kelso, Kelsie Anderson, and Riva Riley.

Named after the patron saint of winemakers, St. Vincent is a New Orleans-inspired venture that opened in November of 2020 in the sprawling space once occupied by Union Drinkery and part of the same family as The Midlands Beer Garden up the street.

A hybrid bar/café and wine shop, large outdoor garden area, and a live performance space, it features an impressively eclectic wine list, and its food menu centers on Cheese & Charcuterie boards — whether you decide to choose-your-own adventure by selecting from among a dozen cold cuts and a dozen cheeses available a la carte, or opt for one of three prepared offerings (priced at $45 for two meats and two cheeses, and up to $85 for four of both).

The full food menu, developed by local chef Sam Molavi (formerly of Compass Rose), includes a wide-ranging list of appetizers dubbed “Smalls,” from a Baby Beet & Gem Lettuce Salad to Duck Fat Latkes to Crab Salad Crostini, a handful of Pasta dishes starting with Lobster Bucatini, three wildly divergent Mains (Fried Chicken, Braised Chickpeas, and Halloumi) and Chocolate Mousse for dessert.

Sunday, April 24. Doors at 4:30 p.m., show at 6 p.m. Upstairs in the lounge at 3212 Georgia Ave. NW. Tickets are $10, but the event is first come, first seated. Call 202-413-9763, visit www.stvincentwine.com, or click here.