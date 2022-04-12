Florida Teen “Investigated” for Presentation on Stonewall Riots

- News
- Arts
- Life
- Shopping
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Social
- Support
By John Riley on April 12, 2022 @JohnAndresRiley
A Florida teen was placed under “investigation” and moved to another class five weeks before the end of school after giving a presentation on the Stonewall Riots to his history class.
Will Larkins, a 17-year-old junior at Winter Park High School in Winter Park, Florida, a suburb of Orlando, presented the lesson on the riots to their history class on March 31 while wearing a red cocktail dress and pearls. They asked a classmate to film the presentation so he could post the video to Twitter later.
Larkins, who uses “they/him” pronouns, is the founder of Winter Park High’s Queer Student Union and one of the chief organizers behind a student walkout to protest Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill, which has been dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
Larkins has been outspoken about the legislation, testifying against the bill in Tallahassee and writing an opinion piece for The New York Times about the legislation’s negative effects on LGBTQ youth, who will no longer view schools as a “safe space” where they can express their feelings openly.
“Now, under threat of lawsuits, districts, schools and teachers may be hesitant to talk at all with students about gender identity and sexuality, even if the conversation is ‘age-appropriate,'” Larkins wrote, adding that some of their LGBTQ friends have been physically abused or thrown out of their homes after coming out or being “outed” as LGBTQ to their parents by others.
“When I look back to elementary school, I wonder how different my childhood would have been had my classmates and I known that I wasn’t some tragic anomaly, a strange fluke that needed to be fixed,” Larkins wrote in the op-ed. “People in support of the bill always ask, ‘Why do these subjects need to be taught in schools?’ To them I would say that if we understand ourselves, and those around us understand us, so many lives will be saved.”
Following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to sign the bill into law, Larkins obtained permission from his teacher to give a presentation on the Stonewall Riots in their history class — knowing it could trigger backlash from school officials seeking to comply with the new law.
According to The Washington Post, which reported on the controversy over the video, Larkins’ teacher was initially not even aware of what the Stonewall Riots were.
Because the history class had been learning about pivotal historical events from the late 1960s and early 1970s, Larkins claimed to have asked his teacher: “Are we going to learn about Stonewall?” The teacher allegedly responded: “What’s Stonewall?”
The video of Larkins’ lesson went viral on social media, but also garnered criticism from defenders of the law. Some people condemned Larkins’ decision to wear a dress during his presentation, while others continued to insist the law does not apply to their age group — even though Larkins and their classmates are much older than students in grades K-3, whom the law purports to protect.
Larkins has previously argued that the bill contains overly vague language that could restrict discussions about LGBTQ issues or historical events from being broached in older grades if the material is not deemed to be “age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.” Like other detractors of the law, Larkins says teachers will actively censor or shy away from LGBTQ content in order to avoid potential conflicts with parents. Similar complaints of censorship and discrimination have been raised by at least two other LGBTQ high school students who are part of a group of plaintiffs suing over the law.
After the Washington Post story was published, Larkins claimed their history teacher became angry about the article and complained to administrators. Larkins claim school officials placed them under “investigation” for the presentation on the Stonewall Riots.
My school is currently “investigating” me about this piece because my history teacher doesn’t like it. bruh. https://t.co/2fFESHZXjE
— Will Larkins (@ProudTwinkie) April 6, 2022
They later tweeted that he had been moved to another history class, and that the girl whom Larkins had asked to film the presentation got a “referral,” meaning she was disciplined for her actions, even though at least four other students also filmed the presentation on their phones.
Larkins’ new history teacher has apparently hung up a Gadsden flag, a Revolutionary War-era flag that generally symbolizes opposition to government interference, particularly by the federal government, although in recent years it has been co-opted by some far-right groups as a symbol of opposition to progressive politics and social liberalism.
The “investigation” is over. I got my class switched, and the girl I asked to film for me got a referral. https://t.co/5QxiGoxlVG
— Will Larkins (@ProudTwinkie) April 11, 2022
They switched me into a new class 5 weeks before the end of the school year. Anyways, look at the lovely decor in my new classroom😍 https://t.co/5QxiGoxlVG pic.twitter.com/F4tO2H13j7
— Will Larkins (@ProudTwinkie) April 11, 2022
One Twitter user responded to Larkins that such consequences were an inevitable side effect of the new law, and that his teacher may have become upset out of fear that she could be disciplined.
“[S]she can face backlash from parents and administrator,” the user tweeted. “When politics get imposed on the school system, the majority of teachers will fail to support their students because they are afraid to lose their jobs. I generally really support teachers, and that consequence is not necessarily their fault. But the kids are always the ones that will suffer the worst, especially when they learn that they can’t trust their teachers.”
I generally really support teachers, and that consequence is not necessarily their fault. But the kids are always the ones that will suffer the worst, especially when they learn that they can't trust their teachers.
— Baguette lady (@Wordsishard1) April 7, 2022
By John Riley on March 17, 2022 @JohnAndresRiley
Marvel Studios has taken a firm stance opposing "ALL" anti-LGBTQ laws in the wake of backlash against parent company Disney for a lackluster response to proposed anti-LGBTQ legislation in Florida.
The film production company and subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios best known for bringing Marvel Comics characters to life issued its statement via Twitter, writing: "We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity and strength; and we proudly stand with the community."
The statement continued: "Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance and respect."
By John Riley on April 1, 2022 @JohnAndresRiley
Billboards reading "Say Gay" and "Protect Trans Youth" have begun popping up across the state of Florida, as well as several state capitals, in protest of recent legislation or executive actions targeting members of the LGBTQ community.
Debuting on March 31, which is recognized as the Transgender Day of Visibility, the billboards are intended to call attention to anti-LGBTQ actions in various states, and send an implicit message of support to LGBTQ individuals who may feel under attack due to those actions.
The billboards, paid for by FOLX Health, a digital queer and trans Telehealth provider, and the political action committee Southern Progress PAC, have sprung up primarily in state capitals, including Tallahassee, Florida; Des Moines, Iowa; Nashville, Tennessee; Boise, Idaho; and Austin, Texas.
By John Riley on March 11, 2022 @JohnAndresRiley
A Texas state judge has ruled that the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services cannot continue to investigate parents of transgender children for "child abuse" simply because they have allowed their children to receive gender-affirming medical care.
On Friday, State District Judge Amy Clark Meachum issued an injunction blocking DFPS from contenting to enforce a directive from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordering the department to investigate instances where children are believed to have received hormones either to assist in a gender transition or delay the development of secondary sex characteristics that happens during puberty. The injunction will remain in place until a court rules on the case on its merit.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
Washington's LGBTQ Magazine
Follow Us:
· Facebook
· Twitter
· Flipboard
· YouTube
· Instagram
· RSS News | RSS Scene
Copyright ©2021 Jansi LLC.