Gay Porn Star Arrested For Role In Jan. 6 Capitol Riots

Adult film star Sergeant Miles (legal name Steven Miles) has been arrested and charged with assaulting law enforcement officers during the siege of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump forces protesting the certification of the 2020 election results.

Miles, of Zephyrhills, Florida, has been charged in a criminal complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; civil disorder; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon; and related offenses.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old appeared in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, and was released pending further proceedings in the District of Columbia, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Miles marched in a group to the Capitol, along with other “Stop the Steal” protesters on Jan. 6, 2021, making his way to the restricted grounds of the Capitol’s West Front.

While there, he and other rioters allegedly fought with police officers protecting the Capitol building. During the confrontation, Miles shoved and attempted to punch police officers as he made his way up the staircase to the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol.

At approximately 2:13 p.m., other rioters smashed in a window on one of the Senate Wing doors, with some entering the building through the broken window.

Meanwhile, Miles and others are accused of smashing the window on the other side of the Senate Wing Door using a plank of wood, and then entering the building through the broken window. He allegedly walked through the building briefly before exiting through another door.

The Justice Department press release notes that a co-defendant, Matthew LeBrun, 33, of New Orleans, was arrested earlier this week on related misdemeanor charges.

Miles, who performs in both gay and straight scenes, was one of thousands who traveled to Washington, D.C. to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election, which many believe was fraudulent, in part, due to increased mail-in voting, which was adopted by various states at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, to allow people to avoid infection by socially distancing without having to stand in lines.

Following a rally attended by former President Donald Trump, in which Trump claimed the election had been “stolen” from him, many rally attendees marched to the Capitol in the hopes of registering their displeasure or trying to stop the certification process from continuing.

CCTV images included in the DOJ complaint appear to show Miles, wearing a MAGA red hat, and Lebrun, throwing punches at police officers. The images also show a person who appears to be Miles smashing a window and entering the Capitol.

Miles later took to Twitter and blamed Black Lives Matter protesters and Antifa for instigating the violence that occurred that day — as did many other Trump supporters who attended the “Stop the Steal” rally, according to a screenshot from the porn blog Str8Up.

Since the insurrection last year, nearly 800 people across the country have been arrested, according to the Justice Department. More than 250 of those people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Miles, who describes himself as a retired Army veteran who spent over two years fighting in Iraq, where he was shot, before retiring in 2006, has asserted his innocence in an interview with the British right-wing tabloid newspaper The Sun.

“I maintain my innocence from this political witch hunt,” he said. “I’m looking for an attorney at this time and have no further comment.”