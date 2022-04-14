Harry Styles Is Only Getting Bigger And Better

When many boy bands and girl groups split up, it’s not unusual to see the individual members launch solo careers. It’s the right time to do so, as there is a lot of interest in what the singers will do next, and the momentum is there — it just needs to be correctly harnessed.

Many, many one-time celebrities have seen their moments fade, as their initial offerings on their own didn’t appeal to listeners like their older material, and soon it seems like their musical career might be over.

Thankfully, not only is this not happening to Harry Styles, but he only seems to be getting bigger and better with each new era.

Styles currently sits at No. 1 on the singles charts in both the U.S. and the U.K. with his brand new track “As It Was,” which has proved to be one of the biggest (and most immediate) successes of his illustrious career.

Not only is his just-released tune the biggest in the world, but it debuted atop these important aforementioned tallies. That distinction means that not only does he have a large fan base all around the planet, but that they are plugged in, desperate for anything new from the pop-rocker. That’s an entirely different level of fame and devotion that not all musicians can claim to have.

“As It Was” is the beginning of a new phase of Styles’ career, and it could easily turn out to be his biggest and most impressive yet. The former One Direction member’s third solo album Harry’s House is expected on May 20, and there’s a great chance it will go right to No. 1 as well.

Before the CD arrives, he’ll almost surely share another single, and that will also become huge right out of the gate, too.

In between writing and recording his new album, Styles has also picked up acting, and when it comes to his upcoming roles, he’s not holding back or being shy.

He’s set to headline the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, which will apparently see him play a closeted gay policeman. The title is expected in September, and it marks his first time securing a lead role, as opposed to a cameo or a supporting part.

Since leaving One Direction half a decade ago, Styles has been quickly building not just a fan base, but also a reputation, and all his hard work is paying off in spades.

His first album was successful all around the world, but only the lead single “Sign of the Times” was a chart favorite. It showed that he wasn’t going to continue in the boy band-esque pop that made him famous, but it also sounded a bit too old-school rock for many of his young listeners.

Sophomore album Fine Line was a huge leap for Styles, and it succeeded in every way. The project went on to sell much better than its predecessor, it secured several major singles (inducing the No. 1 “Watermelon Sugar”), and it even won him his first Grammy.

In fact, Fine Line was selected by Rolling Stone as one of the 500 greatest albums ever recorded. If you went back in time and told anyone that one of the guys from that boy band would go on to create a pop-rock masterpiece, nobody would have believed you.

While so many musicians enjoy a big break and then see their stars dim, Styles is the rare talent who is breaking that trend. The former One Directioner joins those powerhouses who got their start in groups and then successfully broke out on their own, such as Justin Timberlake, or Beyoncé.

With critical acclaim, commercial success, and new ventures just on the horizon, both the future and the present look incredibly bright for Styles, and while he’s already accomplished so much, it seems like he’s still just getting started.