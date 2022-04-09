Lizzo’s Next Chapter: Global Takeover

It took Lizzo many years to break into the music industry, and since finding her audience, she has been very vocal about how hard she had to work, her many setbacks, and the fact that she was dismissed over and over because of her size and the color of her skin, but she never let any of it stop her from chasing after her dreams.

Her success is inspiring, and now that she has made it big, Lizzo is working harder than ever to ensure that not only does she remain a public figure, but that she turns her musical talents into a full-fledged empire.

It looks like 2022 might end up becoming Lizzo’s biggest year yet career-wise, as she’s branching out and venturing into industries other than music…but that doesn’t mean she’s abandoning the artform that made her the household name she is today.

Here’s a look at Lizzo’s new era and everything it encapsulates.

New Music

After years as a rising talent and a buzzing artist, Lizzo broke into mainstream consciousness in 2019 with her album Cuz I Love You. The set itself reached the top five on the Billboard 200, and it produced the No. 1 smash “Truth Hurts” as well as the follow-up hit “Good As Hell,” which also entered the top five on the Hot 100. Following up that kind of success can be daunting, but Lizzo has already started, and things are going beautifully.

In mid-2021, Lizzo returned with the single “Rumors,” which featured rapper Cardi B. The tune debuted inside the top 10 on the Hot 100, bringing the singer, rapper, and flutist back to the highest and most competitive region on the chart. The track came with a must-see music video, which helped propel it toward the top of the ranking.

In mid-March 2022, Lizzo announced that her next single would be titled “About Damn Time,” and it’s slated to be unveiled on April 14. Anticipation is high for new music from the Grammy winner, and it all seems to be leading up to another album, though when that may arrive is unclear. A 2022 drop is expected, and highly likely, but at the moment, she’s very busy with other projects.

TV

In March 2022, Lizzo officially entered the TV industry with her first production, a reality show titled Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The series marks her debut release with Amazon, as the singer-songwriter signed a first-look deal with the streamer that may have been worth millions.

Lizzo is a producer on the project, and it may be just a taste of what’s to come. She reportedly has another series titled The Universe in the works with the company, but no word yet on what exactly it is or when fans might be able to tune in.

Fashion

Just a short time after teasing a new single and releasing her first TV show, Lizzo made it clear that she is not slowing down, as she also has plans to take over the fashion industry.

In March 2022, the chart-topper took to social media to announce her first apparel company, Yitty. The shapewear line is aimed at women of all sizes and body types, and there couldn’t be a better owner or spokeswoman for such a venture.

Lizzo has spent her career advocating for body positivity and acceptance, and the world needs a brand like Yitty, which is backed by Kate Hudson’s Fabletics and which could go on to become a real disruptor in the business.