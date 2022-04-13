After months (years, really) of speculation, the rumors have finally been proved to be true — an all-winners season of Drag Race All Stars is coming.

The excellent news was unveiled on Wednesday, April 13, and fans can’t wait to tune in and watch what will surely be one of the best seasons of the show yet.

Thankfully, those who love the series won’t have to hold on much longer, as the show is expected to premiere on May 20 on Paramount+.

Meet the eight girls competing to be named the queen of all queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 and pick your favorite before the first episode drops.

Jaida Essence Hall

Won: Season 12

Of all the queens who have been crowned on Drag Race, Jaida Essence Hall is the one who didn’t get to enjoy her reign. She was named the champion in the season that was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, so she didn’t get to do all the things most winners enjoy.

She couldn’t tour, she couldn’t appear in ads and commercials, and she had to hand away the crown and scepter before she got a real chance to shine. This return is needed, and deserved.

Jinkx Monsoon

Won: Season 5

During her season, Jinkx Monsoon was underrated and most of the other contestants didn’t take her seriously. In fact, there was one famous spat between her and rival Roxxxy Andrews during which the latter admitted that she takes drag seriously, while Monsoon sees it all as a joke.

Jinkx ended up laughing all the way to the bank, as she and her “character” beat them all. Season five was a while ago, so some newer viewers might not be familiar with her genius.

Monét X Change

Won: All Stars 4

Monét X Change was a fan favorite in season 10, but she wasn’t ready to be crowned a winner (just look at her runway looks). When she returned for All Stars 4, she had leveled up, even though not much time had passed. That year, she tied with Trinity the Tuck in a first-ever double win, which some viewers loved, while others felt it was a bit of a cop-out. This time around, RuPaul won’t do that again, and one will beat the other.

Raja

Won: Season 3

Many of the queens competing on All Stars 7 are recent winners, with just a few hailing from much older seasons. Raja’s crowning took place more than a decade ago, so chances are an entire generation of Drag Race lovers might not know her very well.

Raja has always been regal and hardworking, but how has her own art changed in the years since she was named the champion? The world will find out in a few weeks.

Shea Couleé

Won: All Stars 5

Shea Couleé is the first to walk into the werk room in the just-released trailer, and her intro line is perfect: “Oh…I didn’t know I needed an introduction.”

It’s a bold thing to say, and she’s 100% correct. Couleé made it to the top in season nine, and she dominated in All Stars 5, beating such beloved competitors like Jujubee and Miz Cracker. She’s incredibly fierce, and she could go all the way.

Trinity the Tuck

Won: All Stars 4

Both Trinity the Tuck and Monét X Change are technically winners of Drag Race, but some fans don’t really count them among the royalty lineage, as they share the title from All Stars 4. That’s a shame, as they’re both incredible talents, and they deserve to be thought of as champions. One will perform better than the other in this latest installation, but who will come out on top?

Yvie Oddly

Won: Season 11

Yvie Oddly is weird, and she likes it that way. Like other “non-traditional” queens (as if there is a traditional kind of drag queen) who came before her, many of Oddly’s season-mates counted her out for being too strange, too out-there.

She showed them all when she proved she was a fierce dancer, lip syncer, and certainly competitor when she refused to let the pain her medical conditions forced her to feel to stop her. It’s only been a few years since she was crowned, but she hasn’t enjoyed the same public profile as some of the other names in this lineup, so how will she do?

The Vivienne

Won: U.K. Season 1

The only non-American queen to make the cut, all eyes around the world are sure to be on The Vivienne to see how her U.K.-based drag stacks up against (and jives with) those who have been working in the U.S. The Vivienne was the introductory winner across the pond, but sometimes different ways of performing or comedic senses don’t always translate. Her differences might be the very things that help her win, or they may be her downfall.