Meet The Musicians Opening For Billie Eilish On Her Massive Global Tour

Billie Eilish was one of the first major musicians to return to playing massive sold-out concerts following the Covid-19 pandemic, which has largely subsided enough for these kinds of events to take place (though some of her shows have been canceled due to surging numbers).

Since her 2020 Where Do We Go? World Tour ended after just a handful of stagings (while dozens were canceled), the teen superstar was eager to get back on the road, as is evidenced by her massive new Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.

The Happier Than Ever, The World Tour began in February, and it’s scheduled to continue through September, with the Grammy and Oscar winner visiting at least a dozen countries all around the world.

Of course, these shows are in between her two headlining sets at Coachella, which is also full of excellent talent just waiting to be discovered. Joining her in this adventure are quite a few exciting up-and-coming acts, all of which are worth getting to know.

Here are the seven artists opening for Eilish throughout 2022 at various dates on her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.

Arlo Parks

Arlo Parks was in the running for two Grammys at the most recent ceremony, but sadly, she lost Best New Artist to Olivia Rodrigo, while Best Alternative Music Album went to the spectacular St. Vincent.

The openly bisexual musician’s debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams was one of the most overlooked titles of 2021, and while she’s only scheduled on one night of Eilish’s tour in London, her star is rising steadily.

Dora Jar

Among the group of artists who signed on to support Eilish on her tour, Dora Jar is by far the newest and the least experienced of the bunch.

In fact, she only has two short EPs to her credit, but apparently that’s enough for her to drum up enough attention to secure what is surely one of the most coveted opening spots on any musical trek this year.

Jar will entertain audiences across the U.S. before the star comes out on stage.

Duckwrth

Unlike all of the other musicians on Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, Duckwrth (the o is omitted on purpose, that’s not a typo) creates hip-hop songs, and he’s been at it for quite some time.

He’s now been releasing his work for more than half a decade, and while he’s received his fair share of critical acclaim, he has yet to score a hit single or even chart an album.

Girl in Red

Like Parks, Girl in Red is currently only scheduled to perform at one stop on the Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, but that’s still enough for her to count as an opener.

Actually Parks and Red are taking turns introducing Eilish, as she has two shows in London, and those two rising stars are each nabbing one of them.

The openly gay Norwegian indie-pop phenom first broke in 2018 with her single “We Fell in Love in October,” and since then, her debut album If I Could Make It Go Quiet became a global win when it arrived in 2021.

Jessie Reyez

Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez has enjoyed a career as an artist and as someone who works behind the scenes for others. She’s charted minor hits under her own name, and she even scored a Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album back in 2020. As a songwriter, Reyez has penned tracks for the likes of Normani, Sam Smith and Calvin Harris.

Jungle

One of the coolest bands out there, Jungle mixes many different genres to create something that’s part pop, part dance, and very funky. The U.K.-based duo is very popular in the U.K., where they have charted a trio of top 10 albums, though they’re not necessarily known for their big hit singles, as opposed to expertly-crafted full-lengths.

The two artists are only opening a few of Eilish’s shows, but the support is sure to be massive, as those concerts will take place in the U.K. and Ireland.

Tkay Maidza

Australian singer and rapper Tkay Maidza has been labeled “one to watch” for years, so perhaps landing a spot performing with Eilish might be the break she needs to finally earn the recognition she deserves.

Her brand of hip-hop is made for singing along and dancing, as it’s backed by synths and electro beats, and her songs are insanely catchy. She’s earned a few hits down under, but so far, audiences in the U.S. haven’t caught on. She opened several of the first shows, so hopefully audiences paid attention to her talents!