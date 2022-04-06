This weekend sees the return of what was originally launched as a Women’s Conference and Weekend in 2001 and is now touted as the largest event specifically for women in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Presented by and benefiting the non-profit CAMP Rehoboth, Women’s FEST 2022 — an acronym that stands for Fun Entertainment Spring Tradition — starts Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m., with Georgette Krenkel’s free Kick-Off Party featuring music by DJ Jamie Fox plus a singles lounge and free photo booth by Fortier Photography.

Other performance highlights include:

A concert by pioneering LGBTQ country star Chely Wright, who will take the stage after a set by Philadelphia-based, Delaware native Christine Havrilla, on Friday, April 8.

A Funny Girlz show featuring the comedic and musical antics of Lisa Koch, Vickie Shaw, and Roxanna Ward, on Saturday, April 9.

Local author and humorist Fay Jacobs in her new one-woman show “Still Aging Gracelessly” on Sunday, April 10.

Also on Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is the Women’s FEST Expo, which is open to the public, and features dozens of vendors and artisans displaying one-of-a-kind items.

Other attractions for Women’s FEST attendees include an auction, a series of workshops and discussions, community service opportunities, and various sporting events, ranging from the FEST Golf Outing, to a FEST Pickleball Tournament.

Visit www.camprehoboth.com for more information and a complete schedule of events.