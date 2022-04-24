Win Tickets to Disclosure at The Anthem

In just a few days, countless thousands of music lovers and those who simply need to be where the action is will flock to the Coachella Valley in California for the region's namesake music festival.

Coachella isn't just another concert or even a major festival, but what might very well be the most famous -- and one of the most lucrative -- musical events of the year. As of a few years ago, the show takes place across two weekends, with the same artists performing for enormous crowds so big, they couldn't even fit in three days.

While the man who runs the company behind Coachella has been called out for possibly supporting anit-LGBT causes, the festival remains incredibly popular among people of all walks of life, including gay, lesbian, and trans music lovers.