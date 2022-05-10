Metro Weekly
10 Hot Men’s Swimsuits To Kick Off Summer In Style

Our stylish swimwear picks will have you hitting the beach or pool in style this Memorial Day and beyond.

By Mikey Rox
May 23, 2022

Slap some style where the sun don’t shine — if clothing is mandatory, that is — in our broad spectrum swim picks gunning for a dive in the deep end.

Ready for a Donna summer? Legendary graphic artist CJ Dunn draws inspiration from the burnt-orange ’70s on Vast’s all-over logo-print volley shorts with max-comfort drawcord waistband for your work-in-progress beach bod. $40, vastlife.com.

Gather the boys and breathe new life into Brooks & Dunn’s “Neon Moon” with a synchronized swim of the TikTok trend in a group set of Sluggers’ when-the-sun-goes-down budgie smugglers. $53, sluggers.com.au.

You don’t have to be a capital-K Kardashian to get wet and wild in these leopard-print board shorts in a masculine army-green colorway. $79, infamousswim.com.

Keep your shorts on for a change at Miami’s Haulover Beach in Le Club Original’s limited-edition William Lane collection, featuring an every-day-of-the-week selection of suits celebrating South Florida’s iconic, burst-of-color lifeguard stations. $99-$105, lecluboriginal.com.

Leave a little (but not too little) to the imagination in the California-born Belize swim briefs from Dandy Del Mar, designed for those seeking maximum leisure in minimum coverage. $79, dandydelmar.com.

Paired with a lightweight top and pool-side slides, Phineas Cole’s 2022 collection — replete with ocean-going prints and patterns — transitions seamlessly from running errands to schmoozing at The Standard rooftop. $195, paulstuart.com.

Fruit by the foot? Size queens can only hope that’s what you’re packin’ in this self-referential banana hammock that’s meta its match. $27, aussiebum.com.

Vast’s street-style swimwear — like its five-inch Tropical Elements shorts with dual-sided pockets and two-way stretch — makes just as big a splash on a boat day as they do a backyard BBQ. $60, vastlife.com.

 
Don’t wait ’til June to show your pride in HOMOCO’s Power Bottoms, like its red lube-bottle logo trunks, themselves an homage to the depression-era Homes Oil Company, the gay founder’s family business. $69, homoco.co.

Reduce your carbon footprint in these mid-length, colorblocked man-about-towns (made from recycled plastic bottles and textile waste), ideal for all manner of outdoor activities, like cruising the bike trails or cruzing the boardwalks. $20, asos.com.

Mikey Rox is an award-winning journalist and LGBTQ lifestyle expert whose work has been published in more than 100 outlets across the world. Connect with Mikey on Instagram @mikeyroxtravels.

