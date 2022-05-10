10 Hot Men’s Swimsuits To Kick Off Summer In Style

Slap some style where the sun don’t shine — if clothing is mandatory, that is — in our broad spectrum swim picks gunning for a dive in the deep end.

Vast Artist Volley

Ready for a Donna summer? Legendary graphic artist CJ Dunn draws inspiration from the burnt-orange ’70s on Vast’s all-over logo-print volley shorts with max-comfort drawcord waistband for your work-in-progress beach bod. $40, vastlife.com.

Sluggers Cottesloe Sunset Briefs

Gather the boys and breathe new life into Brooks & Dunn’s “Neon Moon” with a synchronized swim of the TikTok trend in a group set of Sluggers’ when-the-sun-goes-down budgie smugglers. $53, sluggers.com.au.

Infamous Swim Khaki Kaos

You don’t have to be a capital-K Kardashian to get wet and wild in these leopard-print board shorts in a masculine army-green colorway. $79, infamousswim.com.

Le Club Original MB Towers

Keep your shorts on for a change at Miami’s Haulover Beach in Le Club Original’s limited-edition William Lane collection, featuring an every-day-of-the-week selection of suits celebrating South Florida’s iconic, burst-of-color lifeguard stations. $99-$105, lecluboriginal.com.

Dandy Del Mar Belize Briefs

Leave a little (but not too little) to the imagination in the California-born Belize swim briefs from Dandy Del Mar, designed for those seeking maximum leisure in minimum coverage. $79, dandydelmar.com.

Phineas Cole 2022

Paired with a lightweight top and pool-side slides, Phineas Cole’s 2022 collection — replete with ocean-going prints and patterns — transitions seamlessly from running errands to schmoozing at The Standard rooftop. $195, paulstuart.com.

aussieBum Banana PartyOn!

Fruit by the foot? Size queens can only hope that’s what you’re packin’ in this self-referential banana hammock that’s meta its match. $27, aussiebum.com.

Vast Tropical Elements

Vast’s street-style swimwear — like its five-inch Tropical Elements shorts with dual-sided pockets and two-way stretch — makes just as big a splash on a boat day as they do a backyard BBQ. $60, vastlife.com.

HOMOCO Red Bottles

Popular LGBTQ Catholic Organization Blasts Archbishop for Denying Nancy Pelosi Communion

Don’t wait ’til June to show your pride in HOMOCO’s Power Bottoms, like its red lube-bottle logo trunks, themselves an homage to the depression-era Homes Oil Company, the gay founder’s family business. $69, homoco.co.

ASOS Day Social

Reduce your carbon footprint in these mid-length, colorblocked man-about-towns (made from recycled plastic bottles and textile waste), ideal for all manner of outdoor activities, like cruising the bike trails or cruzing the boardwalks. $20, asos.com.

Mikey Rox is an award-winning journalist and LGBTQ lifestyle expert whose work has been published in more than 100 outlets across the world. Connect with Mikey on Instagram @mikeyroxtravels.