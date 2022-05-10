10 Hot Men’s Swimsuits To Kick Off Summer In Style

- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Social
- Support
Slap some style where the sun don’t shine — if clothing is mandatory, that is — in our broad spectrum swim picks gunning for a dive in the deep end.
Vast Artist Volley
Ready for a Donna summer? Legendary graphic artist CJ Dunn draws inspiration from the burnt-orange ’70s on Vast’s all-over logo-print volley shorts with max-comfort drawcord waistband for your work-in-progress beach bod. $40, vastlife.com.
Sluggers Cottesloe Sunset Briefs
Gather the boys and breathe new life into Brooks & Dunn’s “Neon Moon” with a synchronized swim of the TikTok trend in a group set of Sluggers’ when-the-sun-goes-down budgie smugglers. $53, sluggers.com.au.
Infamous Swim Khaki Kaos
You don’t have to be a capital-K Kardashian to get wet and wild in these leopard-print board shorts in a masculine army-green colorway. $79, infamousswim.com.
Le Club Original MB Towers
Keep your shorts on for a change at Miami’s Haulover Beach in Le Club Original’s limited-edition William Lane collection, featuring an every-day-of-the-week selection of suits celebrating South Florida’s iconic, burst-of-color lifeguard stations. $99-$105, lecluboriginal.com.
Dandy Del Mar Belize Briefs
Leave a little (but not too little) to the imagination in the California-born Belize swim briefs from Dandy Del Mar, designed for those seeking maximum leisure in minimum coverage. $79, dandydelmar.com.
Phineas Cole 2022
Paired with a lightweight top and pool-side slides, Phineas Cole’s 2022 collection — replete with ocean-going prints and patterns — transitions seamlessly from running errands to schmoozing at The Standard rooftop. $195, paulstuart.com.
aussieBum Banana PartyOn!
Fruit by the foot? Size queens can only hope that’s what you’re packin’ in this self-referential banana hammock that’s meta its match. $27, aussiebum.com.
Vast Tropical Elements
Vast’s street-style swimwear — like its five-inch Tropical Elements shorts with dual-sided pockets and two-way stretch — makes just as big a splash on a boat day as they do a backyard BBQ. $60, vastlife.com.
HOMOCO Red Bottles
Don’t wait ’til June to show your pride in HOMOCO’s Power Bottoms, like its red lube-bottle logo trunks, themselves an homage to the depression-era Homes Oil Company, the gay founder’s family business. $69, homoco.co.
ASOS Day Social
Reduce your carbon footprint in these mid-length, colorblocked man-about-towns (made from recycled plastic bottles and textile waste), ideal for all manner of outdoor activities, like cruising the bike trails or cruzing the boardwalks. $20, asos.com.
Mikey Rox is an award-winning journalist and LGBTQ lifestyle expert whose work has been published in more than 100 outlets across the world. Connect with Mikey on Instagram @mikeyroxtravels.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!