Carly Rae Jepsen Drops New Single “Western Wind”

A little more than a decade ago, Carly Rae Jepsen released what would go on to become one of the most successful pop songs of all time.

“Call Me Maybe” took over the planet and turned her from an underground favorite in her homeland of Canada to a global powerhouse.

Ever since that earworm reached the masses, the LGBTQ icon has continued to dole out some of the most critically-acclaimed electronic pop music in recent memory.

Now, Jepsen has returned with a new single and a new sound, one which sees her going in a different direction than many fans might be used to.

On May 6, Jepsen dropped “Western Wind,” and while many fans were thrilled to hear something new from the singer-songwriter, others were a bit taken back by an unexpected sonic experience.

The single is ethereal, airy, and laidback, which makes perfect sense, as it’s all about love and living in California. The music perfectly matches the easygoing vibe some associate with the state, or, at least, parts of it.

Instead of synths and melodies that encourage fans to head to the dance floor, “Western Wind” sounds like it was made for long, winding drives with the windows rolled down.

Production was handled by Rostam Batmanglij, a member of the Grammy-winning band Vampire Weekend for many years. His presence can be heard in a guitar solo that would fit in perfectly with one of the group’s records, or perhaps even a John Mayer song.

The “Western Wind” video is a simple affair, one that perfectly encapsulates the vibe exhibited in the tune.

In the clip, Jepsen runs and dances through fields of tall grass and wildflowers and rides her scooter. She appears to be having fun, but the singer is also seemingly telling her audience what they should do in order to properly enjoy the track.

From the lyrics to the sound to the video to the cover art, Jepsen is embracing a new lifestyle, and her music matches it. She also appears to be taking a page out of Taylor Swift’s book, as there are some visual similarities to her Folklore era (especially the artwork associated with that period in the Grammy winner’s career).

Fittingly, Jepsen premiered “Western Wind” during her set at Coachella. Fans in attendance got a sneak peak of the tune, and it quickly spread across the internet via videos recorded by those in attendance at the music festival. Nevertheless, many of her followers were still thrilled to hear the studio version of the cut.

“Western Wind” is Jepsen’s first new single in two years.

She stopped promoting Dedicated Side B, the second installation of her Dedicated album, in mid-2020, and has been fairly quiet ever since. It’s likely the first taste of a new album, though so far the singer-songwriter is remaining mum about the future.