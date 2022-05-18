D.C. Council, Mayoral Challengers Shine in GLAA Ratings

- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Social
- Support
By John Riley on May 18, 2022 @JohnAndresRiley
GLAA, the nonpartisan civic organization that fights for LGBTQ equality in the District of Columbia, has released its candidate ratings for the 2022 D.C. primary election, which will take place on June 21.
While GLAA does not endorse candidates for election, it does send out a biennial questionnaire to all candidates appearing on the ballot for the primary and general elections. That questionnaire, which is based on GLAA’s policy priorities (outlined in a policy brief that serves as an election guide), asks candidates where they stand on various issues.
Candidates’ responses are then graded by GLAA members, with certain numbers of points awarded for agreeing with GLAA’s stated positions, for the depth and breadth of answers explaining their positions, and for their demonstrated record of pro-LGBTQ advocacy, both in and out of elected office. All scores are on a scale of -10 to +10, and candidates may have points deducted for any positions or records that demonstrate hostility to LGBTQ people or to GLAA’s priorities.
In past cycles, incumbents — who have the benefit of amassing a record of pro-LGBTQ actions while in office — have typically fared better in GLAA’s ratings. However, this year, a number of challengers to incumbent politicians have earned top scores among all candidates in their races.
Notably, the average score among candidates who returned questionnaires was +5.9, a 0.8 decrease compared to the average score two years ago — when a group of different seats were being contested — and about the same level (a +0.1 difference) from the 2018 election year, when many of the same incumbents were last up for re-election.
Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne Nadeau (D) earned the highest rating of any candidate for any office, with a score of +9.5, earning the maximum number of points for her in-depth answers and record. Nadeau’s primary challengers, Sabel Harris, and Salah Victor Czapary, an openly gay candidate, earned +6 and +4 ratings, respectively.
Among mayoral candidates, Councilmember Robert White (D-At-Large) earned the highest GLAA rating of +9, compared to incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser, who earned +6 and James Butler, who earned +3. GLAA did not contain a link to, or indicate whether it had reached out to, mayoral contender and Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White.
Among Council Chair candidates, Erin Palmer earned the top rating of +8.5, compared to incumbent Phil Mendelson, who earned a +6 rating. Interestingly, in past cycles, Mendelson has earned a perfect or near-perfect rating on GLAA’s questionnaire, but lost the most points this year when it came to holding positions that did not agree with GLAA’s policy priorities, earning only a +0.5 out of possible 2 points. He also earned only 2.5 out of a possible 4 points for his record. By comparison, Palmer agreed with all of GLAA’s priorities, and earned 3 out of 4 points for her past pro-LGBTQ advocacy and record as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner.
Among At-Large candidates, Lisa Gore earned the top rating of +8.5, compared to incumbent Councilmember Anita Bonds, who earned +6, Nate Fleming, who earned +5.5, and Dexter Williams, who earned a rating of +4.5.
Besides Nadeau, White, Palmer, and Gore, Councilmember Charles Allen (D-Ward 6, who is running unopposed, is the only other person to earn above an “8”, earning a rating of +8.5.
Among candidates for DC Attorney General, Bruce Spiva earned the top rating of +6.5, with Brian Schwalb earning a rating of +5.5 and Ryan Jones earning a +2.5.
Among Ward 3 Council candidates, Beau Finley earned the top rating of +7, compared to Deirdre Brown’s +6.5 rating, Phil Thomas’ +5 rating, Ben Bergmann’s +4.5 rating, and Matthew Frumin and Tricia Duncan, both of whom earned a +4 rating. Eric Goulet and Monte Monash did not receive ratings.
Among Ward 5 candidates, where seven people are running for the seat being vacated by Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, five candidates — including former Councilmember Vincent Orange — did not receive ratings. Faith Gibson Hubbard received the top rating among the two whose questionnaires were graded, earning a +7.5, with Zachary Parker, an openly gay candidate, earning a +6.5.
“Following 50 years of GLAA activism in the District, the 2022 candidate ratings reflect GLAA’s decision to deepen its focus on racial and economic justice,” GLAA President Tyrone Hanley noted in a statement. “GLAA understands racial and economic justice are LGBTQ+ issues. LGBTQ+ people, like all people, are harmed by poverty and racism. Far too often, politicians leverage the LGBTQ+ community to divide groups across race and class lines. This primarily benefits those with political and economic power.
“By emphasizing housing, health, safety, and workers’ rights, GLAA is choosing to prioritize issues that impact people of all sexualities, genders, races, and backgrounds, particularly those who are living on the margins,” Hanley added. “GLAA’s vision is to help forge a political movement that is built on solidarity with all people. None of us is free until all of us are free. This means we cannot leave anyone behind in our pursuit for justice and liberation.”
To view individual candidates’ responses and their ratings breakdowns, visit www.glaa.org.
By John Riley on May 16, 2022 @JohnAndresRiley
A Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate who is surging in the polls has a long history of anti-gay and anti-Muslim statements.
Kathy Barnette is an Army Reserves veteran and conservative political commentator, who, according to recent polls, has moved into a three-way statistical tie with frontrunners Mehmet Oz, a former TV star endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and hedge fund manager David McCormick.
Barnette has used her public position to attack -- among other groups -- members of the LGBTQ community, often casting them as a threat to traditional family structures, society at large, and children. According to CNN, in comments on her radio show, Barnette has frequently condemned being gay or transgender, claiming that accepting homosexuality or gender-nonconformity could lead to a host of various ills.
By Justin Walton on May 14, 2022
As the situation for LGBTQ people in the United States steadily worsens with increasingly oppressive legislation being passed by state governments, across the Atlantic Ocean in Northern Ireland, a historic shift in the political landscape marks a new era for the country’s LGBTQ community.
In a recent election, the political party Sinn Fein came out on top, winning the most legislative seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly.
A “nationalist party,” Sinn Fein was once the “political arm” of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), a militant organization dedicated to breaking away from the United Kingdom and the “reunification” of Ireland. What makes such a victory historic is that a nationalist party in support of a unified Ireland hasn’t held a majority of seats in Northern Ireland’s parliamentary government in nearly 100 years.
By John Riley on April 20, 2022 @JohnAndresRiley
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has called a special session of the legislature to determine whether to revoke privileges granted nearly six decades ago that allow Walt Disney World Resort to govern itself without state interference.
During the special session, lawmakers will consider whether to terminate all special districts enacted in Florida prior to 1968, unless they have since been re-authorized
The Reedy Creek Improvement District, which includes the Disney resort and its surrounding area, was granted special status in 1967, allowing Disney to operate under its own government, notes The Hill.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
Washington's LGBTQ Magazine
Follow Us:
· Facebook
· Twitter
· Flipboard
· YouTube
· Instagram
· RSS News | RSS Scene
Copyright ©2021 Jansi LLC.