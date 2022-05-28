Demi Lovato Announces Return With New Single “Skin Of My Teeth”

It hasn’t been very long since Demi Lovato was last promoting music, but they’re already getting ready to kick off the next era of their career just in time for summer.

Lovato took to their social channels to officially announce the name of their upcoming single and when fans can finally hear it. The tune is called “Skin of My Teeth,” and those who follow the singer, songwriter, and occasional actor will only have to wait until June 10 to press play.

Everything about the promotion surrounding “Skin of My Teeth” suggests that it will be a sonic departure from much of Lovato’s most recent material.

On the single cover, which was shared along with the announcement of the title and release date, the Grammy nominee is clad all in what looks like black leather, with their outfit adorned in chains and spikes. It certainly looks like rock and roll is in the near future, and if fans are to predict what it sounds like, they might want to get ready for something a little harder.

Further fueling speculation that Lovato is entering a rock phase is a photo they posted on Instagram back in January. They captioned the snap, which featured a number of music industry executives in what looks like someone’s office, with the phrase, “A funeral for my pop music.”

If Lovato is venturing into rock, it wouldn’t be the first time.

Early on in their career, they starred in the Disney Channel original films Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, which helped propel them to superstar status.

Also featured in the flicks were the Jonas Brothers, as they were rising talents at the time. Both soundtracks were successful, and Lovato’s first top 10 hit on the Hot 100 was the lead single, performed with Joe Jonas, from the first picture, a tune called “This Is Me”.

Lovato’s first two solo albums, 2008’s Don’t Forget and 2009’s Here We Go Again, were both guitar-heavy, and the music featured on them toed the line between pop and rock, so “Skin of My Teeth” might be a return to form, rather than a big shift.

“Skin of My Teeth” will be Lovato’s first proper single as a lead act since they stopped promoting their last full-length in spring of 2021.

In April of last year, they dropped their seventh solo album Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, but which underperformed when it came to longevity.

Singles-wise, the set technically spun off seven promotional cuts, though it seems like some were only placed on the tracklist just before it arrived.

Four singles reached the top 40 on the Hot 100 — “Anyone,” “I Love Me,” “I’m Ready” with Sam Smith, and “OK Not to Be OK” with Marshmello — while later cuts, which appeared to be written and recorded just for the album (while the previous cuts might have been fronted by others or planned for other projects), such as “Dancing with the Devil” and “Met Him Last Night” with Ariana Grande, both failed to reach the same heights.