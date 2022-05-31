Democrats Nominate 3 Out Black LGBTQ Candidates for Texas House

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that Democrats want to turn children gay and transgender during a rant complaining about her political opponents and their values.

Greene was speaking on her MTG Live podcast about Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has become a hero to conservatives for his opposition to political correctness, COVID-19-related shutdowns, and "cancel culture," including the alleged (but not actual) suppression of conservative voices on social media platforms.

Musk, who is poised to buy the social media giant Twitter -- a development that some conservatives believe will usher in new policies protecting "free speech" -- was previously accused by a female flight attendant of SpaceX, Musk's space transportation firm, of exposing his genitalia to her, rubbing her leg, and offering to buy her a horse if she performed a sexual act for him. According to Business Insider, documents show Musk later paid the woman $250,000 as part of a severance agreement in 2018.