Editor’s Pick: Chelsea Handler On Tour

Years removed from her seven-year run as host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately, during a time in which she was the only female host in TV’s late-night talk show demimonde, Chelsea Handler is now a kinder, gentler comedian.

She’s even added a new title to her resume, that of an advice columnist, through her work on the entertaining and informative iHeartRadio podcast Dear Chelsea.

Her latest stand-up show, the “Vaccinated and Horny Tour,” builds on “Evolution” from three years prior, in which Handler covered her journey through therapy and deftly weaved in serious subject matter and concerns into her comedy base.

As the 47-year-old cracked wise to Variety last year, “This tour is so different than my past standup tours, because I’m an adult who has done this now for 20 years, and I can finally say I’m a professional.”

“As a comedian, when you’re telling anything serious it feels foreign because people are there to laugh, not to cry. So it was a very tricky dance,” she said in a recent E! News interview.

“This is more back to my OG roots: Observational storytelling, taking the piss out of everybody and the way we behaved during COVID — the idiotic things that we all participated in as a society.”

Friday, June 3, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Warner Theatre, 513 13th St. NW.

Tickets are $29.50 to $149.50. Call 202-783-4000 or visit www.warnertheatredc.com.