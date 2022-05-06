Editor’s Pick: Disclosure At The Anthem On Saturday

It’s been nearly seven years since Guy and Howard Lawrence last came to town for a top-notch show effectively doubling as a live concert and a DJ-driven club night with continuous beats and music.

On Saturday, May 7, I.M.P. Productions brings the British brothers back for their debut at The Anthem.

Collectively known as the influential British dance-pop duo Disclosure, the Lawrences return on the “You’ve Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free Tour” in support of the duo’s third full-length release, 2020’s Grammy-nominated Energy, which is every bit as eclectically energetic as the two albums that preceded it, 2013’s Settle and 2015’s Caracal.

Based on their past performances at Echostage as well as the 9:30 Club nearly a decade ago, one expects to find the brothers, 38-year-old Howard and 31-year-old Guy, each standing before an elaborate DJ console with knobs and faders allowing them to control the mixing of recorded music and vocals and further embellished with a keyboard, guitar, drumkit, and microphone, making it easy to add live accents and vocals on the fly, something they do frequently.

Although best known for dance chart hits and uptempo singles where they function mostly as musicians behind the scenes, putting the spotlight instead on featured singers ranging from Lorde (“Magnets”) to the Weeknd (“Nocturnal”) to Sam Smith (“Omen,” “Latch”), plus Energy‘s most notable guests Kelis (“Watch Your Step”), Khalid (“Know Your Worth”), and Kehlani (“Birthday”), the Lawrences are not merely a production duo.

Live, Howard proves his worth as a singer, occasionally even taking the lead. The up-and-coming DJ Boring, who is said to be anything-but, kicks things off as opening act.

Saturday, May 7 at The Anthem, 901 Wharf St. SW. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $75. Call 202-888-0020 or visit www.theanthemdc.com.