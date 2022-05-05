Editor’s Pick: Lucius Brings Its “Killer Disco” Sound To The 9:30 Club

In the decade since they first started playing together, the four members of the indie-pop quartet Lucius have served as a striking opening act on tour with a number of queer and queer-popular acts, including Sara Bareilles and Tegan and Sara.

Now, almost three years since they opened for Brandi Carlile at Merriweather Post Pavilion, the band has arguably become more striking than ever, in large part thanks to that particular lesbian folk/rock powerhouse artist and producer.

“I can’t not dance to it, and I do not dance — I’m like the awkward lesbian,” the Los Angeles Times quoted Carlile in a recent profile of Lucius and their new studio album Second Nature.

That new set sounds strikingly different from anything you may have previously heard from Lucius.

And chances are, no matter how much you may have loved the heretofore rock-oriented band from the get-go, with their sharp 2013 debut Wildewoman, Second Nature will make you fall in love with them all over again.

Carlile produced the new set with fellow multi-Grammy winning collaborator Dave Cobb. As she explained the album’s origins to the LA Times: “We were standing on a balcony watching them, and Dave was like, ‘That’s the best band that nobody knows about.'”

Carlile credits Cobb with the idea of producing “a killer disco album” for Lucius, whose signature has always been the shared billing of its two powerhouse female vocalists, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig.

Friends since they were classmates at Boston’s Berklee College of Music, the two women typically wear matching outfits and wigs and sing in unison as often as they do harmony, for heightened power and impact.

If they hadn’t previously put you in mind of a modern, American version of ABBA, they certainly will now.

And if you haven’t previously seen them perform live, you certainly owe it to yourself to catch onto them before the rest of the pop-loving world does.

Monday, May 9 at the 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45. Call 202-265-0930 or visit www.930.com.