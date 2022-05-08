Berlin, that seminal queer capital of the world, rich in LGBTQ history and culture, is credited with inspiring the recent formation of this queer D.C.-based dance company.

Specifically, it was the sense of community and togetherness engendered by the German capital’s famed hedonistic, anything-goes contemporary club scene that sparked dance artist Robert Woofter to launch haus of bambi.

“Born from a wild night in a Berlin rave,” to cite the official description, the “movement-based company…produces genderless and gendermore fantasies for the stage, screen, and club.”

The outfit is “committed to working with queer, trans, non-binary, and femme and butch performers across the spectrum, and to creating spaces for the celebration of the complexity of queer identities.”

On Thursday, May 12, haus of bambi debuts a new drag-centric cabaret show developed with support from Dance Place, where Woofter serves as an instructor.

Rather than present it at the dance institution’s theater space in Brookland, the new work, Pantheon, will be performed in a club environment in Shaw.

It will feature “pillars of D.C. nightlife [who] are part of a new queer pantheon,” including Blaq Milk, Domingo, Jaxknife Complex, Molasses, Pussy Noir, and Venus Valhalla. They’ll come together for what is colorfully touted as “an evening of self-mythology and ceremony through which the artists construct, explore, and assert their own queer divinity.”

Taking place in the swanky, “secret” speakeasy-like space located behind a walk-in freezer door in Capo Italian Deli, the hour-long show will be followed at 9 p.m. by Blaus, haus of bambi’s “high glam” queer dance party, featuring beats by DJ Lemz along with May’s guest DJ PWRPUFF, plus additional performances by Pussy Noir and Bambi (Woofter).

Thursday, May 12. Doors at 7:30 p.m. The BackRoom, 715A Florida Ave. NW. Tickets are $10 each for Pantheon and Blaus, or $15 for both.

Call 202-269-1600 or visit www.danceplace.org or www.hausofbambi.com.