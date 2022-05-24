Little Mix Is Officially No More

After more than a decade together, Little Mix is no more.

The beloved British girl group said farewell to their fans during the final concert in their The Confetti Tour, which took place on May 14.

The band had performed 28 shows on the trek, which took them around the UK and Ireland, and they wrapped the venture, which took place across more than a month, in London with three back-to-back-to-back performances at the O2 Arena. The venue can seat 20,000, and a musical act like Little Mix was sure to pack it for their final go.

Now that The Confetti Tour has concluded, the girl group — what’s left of it, anyway — is officially on hiatus. Sometimes that means they’ll be back in a few years with new music, but usually, in instances with vocal bands, it suggests that they simply didn’t want to use the phrase “break up.”

Little Mix announced in December 2021, just months before they embarked on The Confetti Tour, that not only would it mark their last trek, but that they would all be going their separate ways once it finished.

The news was devastating to both die-hard fans of the band and those who love pop music in general. The timing of the announcement was certainly not a coincidence, as they were likely looking to spur ticket sales.

Less than one month before they told the world that they were soon to be no more, Little Mix released their first compilation album, a greatest hits set called Between Us.

The title peaked inside the top five on the U.K. albums chart, and it produced a pair of top 40 hits with new songs “Love (Sweet Love)” and “No,” which rounded out a decade-plus of churning out smashes. Between Us was a great final release, but it wasn’t able to encapsulate all of the band’s many beloved singles.

Throughout their time together, Little Mix proved themselves to not just be a momentary trend, but rather one of the most successful girl groups ever. In the 10 years they were together and releasing new music, they scored five No. 1 singles and a total of 19 top 10 hits in their home country of the U.K.

Only one of their albums hit the top spot, but all of their traditional studio full-lengths, as well as Between Us, broke into the top 10. They were most popular in the U.K., but their music reached millions of fans all around the world. That includes the U.S., where they managed a handful of wins, though they never received a huge promotional push in the largest music market on the planet.

A year before they announced their own hiatus, Little Mix revealed that one of their own, Jesy Nelson, would be departing the girl group that made her a star. She broke away, turning the quartet into a trio, and the remaining three members — Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall — kept writing, recording, and performing… at least for a little while.

Now, fans are left with a rich discography packed with club-ready anthems about girl power, self-acceptance, and moving on from the one who did you wrong. Little Mix’s legacy will be centered around their catchy pop hits and the positive messages they insisted on instilling into everything they produced. They were staunch supporters of women and the LGBTQ community, and those are the people who loved them right back.

While Little Mix may be no more, that doesn’t mean the women won’t be heard from again. In fact, it appears that all of them now have solo record deals. Nelson has thus far released one single, “Boyz” with Nicki Minaj, and while it did reach the top 10 in the U.K., it was not well-received, and she has been silent ever since. Perrie, Jade, and Leigh-Anne will all certainly be busy, with music and likely other projects, and it probably won’t be long before they’re all off to new careers.

Whenever a pop group splits, there is always a mourning period, but thankfully, Little Mix’s music will continue to live on in the hearts, minds, and ears of their Mixers.