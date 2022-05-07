Madonna Has A New Album Coming In June

Madonna has been relatively quiet since wrapping the promotion of her most recent studio album Madame X, which arrived in June 2019.

But fans of the pop singer do have something to get excited about, as the legend is releasing something very special in June.

No, she’s not about to begin a new era with a hot, radio-ready single, but there’s still a lot of great music on the horizon.

On June 24, Madonna will release Finally Enough Love, a remix album that spans her entire career and which has a specific focus. The set (at least some versions of it) will include her singles that have risen to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Dance Club Songs chart — all 50 of them.

Madonna herself hand-selected the remixes that will be present on Finally Enough Love, choosing some fan favorites, while others have never been released commercially before.

Billboard‘s Dance Club Songs ranking lists “This week’s most popular songs played in dance clubs, compiled from reports from a national sample of club DJs,” according to the publication and chart company itself. Madonna has scored 50 leaders over the decades, earning her milestone fiftieth in January 2020 with “I Don’t Search, I Find.”

She remains the only artist in Billboard history to hit No. 1 with 50 different tracks on any chart.

For the purpose of the Dance Club Songs chart, Billboard includes all remixes of a single which are being played and combines them into one entity, usually simply labeling it by the original track’s title.

Sadly, the ranking was paused when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, as nobody could go out to clubs.

While many of the establishments that reported to Billboard have reopened and patrons are dancing the night away, the chart hasn’t been published since March 2020.

Finally Enough Love will reportedly be available in several different versions, with one featuring 16 songs, while another containing all 50. The shorter offering is expected to arrive on streaming platforms on June 24, while the expanded set will be released digitally and physically in August.

The remix album will feature reworkings of most, if not all, of Madonna’s biggest hits.

The lengthy version, which many superfans will likely gravitate toward, begins with “Holiday” and ends with “I Don’t Search I Find.” Famed remixers and producers such as Avicii, Tracy Young, LMFAO, Honey Dijon, Axwell, Benny Benassi, and many more are present on the project.

Finally Enough Love will be Madonna’s third official remix album, which is a bit surprising, given how well her music has performed on the charts thanks to reworkings.

She first entered this space in 1987 with You Can Dance, which peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. She followed that up decades later with Remixed & Revisited. That title, which dropped in 2003, didn’t perform nearly as well, as it stalled at No. 115 on the same ranking.