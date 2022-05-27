New York City Police Arrest Suspect in Killing of Gay Subway Rider

- News
By Joseph Reberkenny on May 27, 2022
Following a citywide manhunt, New York City Police have arrested the prime suspect in the fatal of a gay man who was riding the subway last Sunday.
On May 22, Daniel Enriquez, a 48-year-old employee of investment giant Goldman Sachs’ research division, was riding on a Manhattan-bound Q train on his way to brunch, around 11:42 a.m., when he crossed paths with a man who appeared to be pacing around the last train car.
Witnesses later told police that the gunman was muttering to himself prior to the shooting.
“The only distinguishable words heard were, ‘no phones,'” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a press briefing earlier this week. “The male suddenly, and without any prior interactions or provocation walked up to our victim… and shot him one time in the chest.”
The gunman fled the scene after the shooting and passed the gun off to a homeless man sitting outside the subway station, according to the New York Post.
Enriquez, a gay Park Slope resident who lived with his partner of 18 years, was transported to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, where he later died from his injuries. There is no indication that the shooting was motivated by anti-gay animus.
Based on security footage showing the gunman fleeing the scene, police initially identified 25-year-old Brooklyn resident Andrew Abdullah as a person of interest, and later began identifying him as their chief suspect.
The NYPD conducted a manhunt, sharing wanted posters with a past mugshot of Abdullah on social media in the hope that someone would help them locate him.
Abdullah allegedly sought to turn himself in with the assistance of a Brooklyn bishop, who showed up at the 5th Precinct police station, located in New York’s Chinatown neighborhood, to try and negotiate how Abdullah would turn himself into police. But police ultimately arrested Abdullah at Legal Aid Society office in Manhattan while those talks were going on.
Abdullah has since been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
“I’m glad for the city,” Adam Pollack, Enriquez’s partner, said following news of Abdullah’s arrest. “It doesn’t change anything for me, though. I don’t get any relief.”
By John Riley on May 23, 2022 @JohnAndresRiley
"The first time I said the words, 'I'm gay,' in front of my family was November of 2020," says Will Larkins.
Yet even that experience wasn't an "official" coming out. To hear the 17-year-old junior at Winter Park High School, in Winter Park, Florida, describe it, the revelation was more of an aside than a conversation.
"I knew that there was something different about me since kindergarten," says Larkins, who identifies as both gay and nonbinary and uses multiple personal pronouns. "I just was different. And I knew that, but I didn't have the words to describe it.
"Growing up, I was not educated on the queer community. Even though it was very blatantly obvious that I was queer in kindergarten, I didn't have a label for it until seventh grade. I went to a small school, so I was the only feminine guy that I knew. It was like the boys were like this and the girls were like this, and then there was me.
By John Riley on May 23, 2022 @JohnAndresRiley
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that Democrats want to turn children gay and transgender during a rant complaining about her political opponents and their values.
Greene was speaking on her MTG Live podcast about Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has become a hero to conservatives for his opposition to political correctness, COVID-19-related shutdowns, and "cancel culture," including the alleged (but not actual) suppression of conservative voices on social media platforms.
Musk, who is poised to buy the social media giant Twitter -- a development that some conservatives believe will usher in new policies protecting "free speech" -- was previously accused by a female flight attendant of SpaceX, Musk's space transportation firm, of exposing his genitalia to her, rubbing her leg, and offering to buy her a horse if she performed a sexual act for him. According to Business Insider, documents show Musk later paid the woman $250,000 as part of a severance agreement in 2018.
By John Riley on April 13, 2022 @JohnAndresRiley
Florida prosecutors have filed hate crime charges against three members of a Ukrainian immigrant family accused of beating a gay man so severely that he went blind.
Prosecutors say that Inna Makarenko, 44, Yehven Makarenko, 43, and Oleh Makarenko, 21, are all accused of breaking into a Pompano Beach home on August 6, 2021, and allegedly beating a 31-year-old gay man so badly that he sustained serious injuries and was permanently blinded as a result.
All three have been charged with first-degree attempted murder, battery during the burglary of a dwelling, and kidnapping as hate crimes. Prosecutors with the Broward County State Attorney's Office have claimed that the family allegedly targeted the victim because of his sexual orientation.
