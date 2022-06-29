Editor’s Pick: District Of Pride

The last day of June ushers in what will be the third LGBTQ performance art showcase presented by the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, and the first since the pandemic.

This Pride month capstone event is intended to demonstrate, as the official description boastfully puts it, “why D.C. is home to the best queer performance art in the nation,” with the 2022 edition in particular designed “to celebrate the resilience of our community.”

Presented in partnership with Team Rayceen Productions, #DistrictOfPride 2022 will be hosted by indefatigable community champion and veteran emcee Rayceen Pendarvis, alongside announcer Krylios and DJ Honey.

The performance lineup includes burlesque artist GiGi Holliday, rapper Bennu Byrd, drag performer Betty O’Hellno, spoken word artist Micah the Poet, plus special performances by D.C.’s Different Drummers marching band and headlining singer Candiace aka Candiace Dillard Bassett of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac, appearing to promote her recent album Deep Space.

Mayor Muriel Bowser will be on hand to give remarks.

Thursday, June 30, starting at 7 p.m. Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW. Tickets are free but registration required. Call 202-631-9356 or visit www.tinyurl.com/DistrictofPride.