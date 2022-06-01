Gay Bar Patron Found Dead in Back of New York City Taxi

- News
By Joseph Reberkenny on June 1, 2022
A 25-year-old social worker and mental health counselor was found unresponsive in the backseat of a New York City taxi following a night out in the city’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood.
The victim was later identified as 25-year-old Julio Ramirez, a resident of Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood, who had recently moved to the city a year ago after graduating with a double masters from the University of Buffalo. His friends described him as “sweet” and a “smart young man,” and his brother, Carlos, said Julio “believed in serving underprivileged communities.”
On April 20, Ramirez, who was an out gay man, went out with friends in Hell’s Kitchen and made several stops before ensign the night at the Ritz Bar and Lounge, a popular gay bar. Surveillance footage from outside the bar shows Ramirez leaving the bar with three other men at 3:17 a.m. The four men then get in the back of a taxi.
A little less than an hour later, around 4:10 a.m., the taxi driver flagged down police in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. In the back of the taxi, officers found Ramirez, unresponsive and lacking identification, reports NBC News.
EMTs responding to the scene attempted to administer care to Ramirez, but were unsuccessful. Ramirez was pronounced dead at 4:49 a.m. at Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital.
In a statement released on April 21, police said that the initial cause of death was a “possible drug overdose.” But the medical examiner told the outlet that Ramirez’s official “cause and manner of death are pending further study,” which could take a few weeks.
The three men who got into the taxi with Ramirez were not named or identified by police.
In the days following his death, Ramirez’s money started moving around. Ramirez’s family claims that $20,000 was removed from various financial accounts through purchases on Apps like Apple Pay and Zelle – though police have not verified that.
Carlos Ramirez said he logged into his brother’s laptop three days after his death and noticed that the Apple iCloud password had been changed, and his log in information had been changed for various online accounts. When he was able to access his brother’s emails, he noticed a string of weird money transfers. In addition, the accounts appeared to be active.
“They had literally taken every dollar that he had, all his savings and all of his money,” Carlos Ramirez said, according to CBS News.
Although Julio was found without his phone, glasses, watch or wallet, messages sent to his iPhone were marked “read” nearly 12 hours after he had been pronounced dead.
Carlos Ramirez has a theory about why his brother was killed.
“Someone drugged him to take his phone, to rob him,” he told CBS. “I mean, that is what happened. There is not a doubt in [my] mind that’s what happened. Literally my brother was killed over greed.”
By John Riley on May 3, 2022 @JohnAndresRiley
A bouncer accused of killing a D.C. man outside of a Philadelphia gay bar by punching him and causing him to fall and strike his head, has turned himself into police.
Kenneth Frye, who punched 41-year-old Eric Pope outside the Tabu Bar & Lounge shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, turned himself into police after a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to KYW-TV.
According to witnesses, Pope became intoxicated while at the club and was escorted out by security. Video surveillance footage appears to show Pope dancing in the street.
Then a man, believed to be Frye, strikes Pope, causing him to fall unconscious to the ground in the street. The video footage rolls for two minutes before Pope is dragged from the street to the sidewalk.
By John Riley on May 31, 2022 @JohnAndresRiley
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has condemned NYC Pride's policy prohibiting LGBTQ police officers from marching in uniform in its annual Pride Parade.
His office, however, has declined to say whether he'll skip the event in protest of the policy.
"Mayor Adams supports inclusivity and allowing all New Yorkers to be true to who they are," Fabien Levy, a spokesman for the mayor's office, told the New York Post. "Banning officers from wearing their uniforms at Pride is disappointing and contradicts our freedom of expression. That's one of the many reasons why he has long supported and fought for LGBTQ+ officers to be able to wear their uniforms at the Pride parade. He will continue to do the same before next month's parade."
By Joseph Reberkenny on May 27, 2022
Following a citywide manhunt, New York City Police have arrested the prime suspect in the fatal of a gay man who was riding the subway last Sunday.
On May 22, Daniel Enriquez, a 48-year-old employee of investment giant Goldman Sachs' research division, was riding on a Manhattan-bound Q train on his way to brunch, around 11:42 a.m., when he crossed paths with a man who appeared to be pacing around the last train car.
Witnesses later told police that the gunman was muttering to himself prior to the shooting.
"The only distinguishable words heard were, 'no phones,'" NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a press briefing earlier this week. "The male suddenly, and without any prior interactions or provocation walked up to our victim… and shot him one time in the chest."
