Montgomery County Announces Schedule of Pride Month Events

Montgomery County Council Vice President Evan Glass announced a series of LGBTQ+ Pride Month events throughout June, the month commemorating the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, considered by many to be the birth of the modern-day LGBTQ rights movement.

Since taking office in 2019, Glass, a former CNN journalist, has worked with local LGBTQ community members to organize Pride-themed events designed to celebrate LGBTQ visibility, including events for families headed by same-sex couples. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, there are nearly 3,200 same-sex couples — both married and unmarried — living in Montgomery County.

The month kicked off with a ceremony on Tuesday at 11 a.m. that saw the Pride flag raised above the county’s Executive Office Building in Rockville for the fourth year in a row. The flag will fly above Veterans Memorial Plaza, just outside the Executive Office Building, for the entire month, as a sign of support for the LGBTQ community.

On Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Glen Echo Park will host a “Family Day” for LGBTQ-headed families and their allies, including a chalk maze, arts and craft activities, carousel rides, and performances of Little Red Riding Hood and the 3 Little Pigs, by Puppet Co., a playhouse that specializes in family-friendly shows utilizing live actors and puppets. Families can also enjoy the regular amenities at Glen Echo, including the playground, picnic area, various art galleries, and the park’s aquarium (though tickets must be booked in advance for aquarium admission).

The following day, on Sunday, June 12, from 1o a.m.-2 p.m., Takoma Park will hold its annual Pride Day celebration at the Laurel Avenue Streetery. Events include face painting, a “selfie station,” a “Kids Pride Parade” marching down Carroll Avenue, a Drag Queen Story time reading, and a performance by The Tap Ensemble, a tap-dancing troupe from Knock on Wood Studio. Participants will also be able to draw pictures and messages with chalk on a portion of Laurel Avenue that will be closed off to traffic. The event will also feature tables promoting various community organizations, businesses and resources for LGBTQ individuals and families.

On Friday, June 24, the Montgomery County Recreation department and Unmatched Athlete will partner for Teen Pride on the Field, a day of outdoor games and sports for LGBTQ teens — a rare forum for participation for athletes who are increasingly being banned from participating in athletic activities based on their gender identity.

On Saturday, June 25, families and kids of all ages are invited to join Citrine the Queen for a Drag Queen Story Hour from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Flower Coffee Collective, located in Silver Spring’s Long Branch neighborhood.

Also on June 25, people and pet lovers also have the option of attending a Drag Brunch at Bark Social, a bar and off-leash dog park located in North Bethesda, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

On Sunday, June 26, the city of Rockville will host its sixth annual Rockville Pride Day event from 2-4 p.m., featuring live performances, airbrush tattoos, face painting, tabling by local LGBTQ organizations, and crafts.

Also on June 26, Montgomery County will host the second annual Pride in the Plaza Festival from 12-8 p.m. at Veterans Plaza in Downtown Silver Spring. Events held throughout the day include a Drag Queen Story Hour, a Pride entertainment show, a Drag Duel Competition, and a Mini-Ball in the evening.

Those interested in attending are asked to pre-register and RSVAP at this link.

“I’m proud to host Montgomery County’s fourth annual LGBTQ+ Pride month events. This is a time for celebration, reflection and unity,” Glass said in a statement. “Pride Month is often the first time that some people are able to show their true selves in our community. This is an opportunity for all of us to celebrate the beautiful diversity of Montgomery County and our commitment to inclusion and acceptance. As we continue our struggle for greater civil rights and liberties, we must reflect on our progress and focus on the work ahead.”