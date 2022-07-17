Editor’s Pick: Queen + Adam Lambert Rhapsody Over London Livestream

Launched three years ago to capitalize on the success of the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen + Adam Lambert’s Rhapsody Tour played to sold-out stadiums across North America in the summer of 2019, including a stop at Capital One Arena.

As the lead singer backed by original Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor, Lambert was nearly as much of a strutting peacock and showboating rock star as the late, great Mercury made his stock in trade.

Lambert left the stage for a total of five costume changes, all over-the-top in some fashion or another, culminating in an elaborate and gaudy king ensemble complete with a gold crown.

This past May, they regrouped and relaunched the tour to finally play the 36-date European run that COVID laid waste to in 2020.

And as a kind of swan song to fans everywhere — at least for this tour, or for now at any rate — they’ve arranged for a global livestream to air next weekend, when they’ll also appear for a global Live Q&A backstage from the tour’s penultimate show in Finland.

Filmed during the band’s 10-day run at the O2 Arena in early June, director Matt Askem’s Rhapsody Over London involved 26 cameras and a crew of over 100 film technicians to capture the full two-and-a-half show in all of its state-of-the-art audio-visual glory including lasers and pyrotechnics.

The concert film will stream on the Kiswe platform, which will activate fan engagement features during the livestream, and will include, as part of special video-on-demand packages, access to additional Queen + Adam Lambert concerts and interviews — including a recording of a concert in Japan, a 10-year retrospective of concert highlights from around the world, and highlights from press conferences over the past decade.

Those who purchase tickets in advance will be granted exclusive access to stream the documentary The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story for two days prior to the livestream.

Sunday, July 24, at 11 a.m. or 9 p.m., with on-demand viewing through July 31.

Tickets are $20 for livestream, live Q&A, and two-day pre-show documentary viewing (on Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23 only), or $30 to $40 for RhapsodyPlus also including VOD bundle options, or $75 for I Want It All Package also including an exclusive livestream t-shirt.

Visit www.livestream.queenonline.com.