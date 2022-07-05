Editor’s Pick: Sherry Vine at Crazy Aunt Helen’s

Keith Levy grew up outside Baltimore and spent his college years going out in D.C.

If you can’t place the name, that’s because you almost assuredly don’t know him as Keith Levy. Instead, you likely know her as Sherry Vine — a name Levy devised on a lark to suit the drag persona he essentially conjured up as a gimmick roughly 30 years ago, shortly after Levy moved to L.A.

“Sometimes I regret not having a wittier name,” Vine told Metro Weekly in a previous interview. “Unless I tell you the story, it doesn’t really make any sense or anything.”

Of course we needed to know the story! And after a little prodding, she coughed it up, explaining that her drag persona was named after the place of conception: a former whorehouse called The Sherry on Vine Street in the Hollywood Hills.

Last year, the week before Christmas, Vine showed up LIT for the Holidays to help christen Crazy Aunt Helen’s and its upstairs cabaret space with her debut holiday show.

And just like that, she’s already ready for a return. She’ll do it in two shows at Crazy Aunt Helen’s the weekend after the nation pops its top, when she plans to give us a good look into her Potty Mouth, as she’s calling her latest cabaret revue.

Expect new bawdy pop parodies and filthy comedy routines, a mix of everything from the B-52’s and ABBA to Lady Gaga and Guns ‘n’ Roses, plus sideswipes in the direction of Disney and Broadway. It’s all loosely grouped around the unifying theme of “Celebrating the three P’s: Poop, Penis, and Prostitution.”

Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9, at 7 p.m. Crazy Aunt Helen’s is at 713 8th St. SE. Tickets are $25, plus a food and beverage minimum of $25. Visit www.crazyaunthelens.com or www.sherryvine.com.