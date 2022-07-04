National Harbor: Speakeasy at Bond 45

By chance, are you looking for somewhere new to go for drinks and a show? Even dinner and a show? Perhaps a special group outing, something out of the ordinary, if not out of character, and on the outskirts of town — though not too far out of the way?

Well, if you’re interested in an outsized, borderline outrageous entertainment, then consider a trek to National Harbor and into the Sunset Room of the development’s waterfront Italian restaurant Bond 45 any weekend in July.

Speakeasy is promoted as “an all-in-one immersive mixology experience that combines the worlds of cirque, illusion, burlesque, and musical theater with an upscale cocktail flight.”

Broadway producer and director Holly-Anne Devlin launched the first iteration of the supper club-style show last summer at New York’s famed Theater District restaurant Bond 45, where performances continued through the remainder of 2021.

Now, Devlin and her company Kaleidoscope Immersive have teamed up with the restaurant’s parent company, the Fireman Hospitality Group, to bring the show down to its National Harbor offshoot.

Directed by Devlin with choreography by Michael Fatica (Beetlejuice), Speakeasy features a large cast of performers, including Broadway’s Annelise Baker (Jagged Little Pill), Madison O’Connor (Radio City Rockettes), and Nichelle Lewis (Hairspray), singing burlesque sensation Opera Gaga, dancer/choreographer The Karma Stylz of HBO Max’s Legendary, international acrobat artist Chen Lei, tap dancer Brian Davis (After Midnight), and, serving as mistress of ceremonies, Jada Temple from Oscar at the Crown, Brooklyn’s “immersive, queer nightclub musical.”‘

Additional “special guest stars” from Broadway are expected to appear during the run.

Meanwhile, the “magical mixology” portion of the evening involves a flight of five cocktails along with an appetizer from Bond 45.

For an additional fee, guests can also enjoy a three-course meal drawn from the Bond 45 menu.

Weekends to July 31 at The Sunset Room is at 137 National Plaza, in Maryland.

Tickets, including cocktail flight and appetizer, are $99, or $129 for VIP adding cast Meet & Greet, $179 for Dinner and a Show adding three-course pre-fixe after the show, and $199 for a “Girls Night Out:” adding a bottle of bubbly.

Call 301-839-1445 or visit www.bond45nh.com.