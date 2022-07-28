W.H.O. Director: Gay and Bi Men Should Reduce Number of Sex Partners

On Tuesday, Democratic voters in Northeast Washington's Ward 5 District chose Zachary Parker, an out gay man, to represent them on the D.C. Council. The win potentially positions him to become the Council's sole LGBTQ member beginning in January 2023.

A former teacher and member of the State Board of Education, Parker won nearly 42% of the vote in a seven-way primary to fill the seat of Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, who decided not to seek re-election in order to run for D.C. Attorney General.

Parker finished more than 18 points ahead of his nearest challenger, Faith Gibson Hubbard, the director of the Mayor's Office of Community Affairs, and also defeated former Ward 5 and At-Large Councilmember Vincent Orange, who finished third with 17% of the vote.