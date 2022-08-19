Chicago Police Investigating Whether Officer Made Racist, Anti-Gay Posts

A Utah school reportedly investigated a female athlete's gender identity after she defeated two other girls by such a wide margin that it prompted their parents to question whether she is transgender.

School officials never informed the student or her parents about the probe in order "to keep the matter private," David Spatafore, the spokesperson for the Utah High School Activities Association, which oversees and regulates athletic events in the state, said during a legislative hearing on transgender athletes on Wednesday.

In the athletic competition, the girl outmatched her fellow competitors by such a wide margin that it aroused suspicion that she might be transgender. The parents of her rivals filed a complaint, launching an investigation into her gender. The school then looked into the student-athlete's record and found she is registered as female.