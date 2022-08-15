Demi Lovato Explains Why She’s Changed Her Pronouns

Singer Demi Lovato has opened up about her recent pronoun change, shifting from only “they” pronouns to using both “she” and “they.”

The Grammy-nominated artist announced on an Aug. 8 episode of the celebrity-focused Spout podcast that she has recently felt “more feminine” and has returned to using “she/her” pronouns in addition to “they/them” pronouns.

“I’m such a fluid person when it comes to my gender, my sexuality, my music, my creativity,” Lovato said on the podcast.

She has echoed the same feelings about her identity being ever-changing. The “Cool for the Summer” singer came out in 2021 on Twitter, explaining why she decided to use “they/them” pronouns.

“It [using ‘they’] best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering,” Lovato said at the time.

Kollyn Conrad, the executive director of the nonprofit Publicly Private, is helping people who may follow in Lovato’s footsteps. He started the organization to help by providing awareness, mental health services, and substance abuse support groups geared toward LGBTQ people — especially those who identify as nonbinary.

Conrad told Metro Weekly that Lovato is not alone in exploring their identity and expression, noting that it is becoming more common for people to explore their identity beyond their assigned sex at birth.

“1.7% of the United States is now identifying as non-binary and it’s continuing to grow. So it’s a cool thing to see. It’s a great thing,” Conrad said. “It’s amazing to see such a big figure, starting as a Disney Channel star to a rock star, to see her opening up.”

Conrad also noted that it is not uncommon for nonbinary and gender-fluid people to use gendered pronouns or use multiple pronouns.

“A non-binary person doesn’t necessarily represent themselves as a man or a woman,” he said. “They’re kind of figuring out or living their lives as whatever they want to identify as. They’re just enjoying aspects of what a typical man and typical woman would look like.”

Conrad also explained how having someone like Lovato, as a public figure, can further shine a light on the often-underrepresented nonbinary community.

“It just comes down to respecting and allowing these individuals, especially Demi Lovato, to explore her identity as they move forward in their life,” Conrad explained. “She’s trying to figure it out in the public eye, which is incredibly hard to do. I can’t imagine trying to figure out my sexual identity on such a public platform.”

In the podcast episode, Lovato’s sentiments about being misgendered echoed Conrad’s statements.

“Everyone messes up pronouns,” Lovato said. “It’s just all about respect.”

Lovato is set to release her new rock album HOLY FVCK on August 19. On the podcast, she explained that her 2018 overdose was an inspiration for at least part of the album. The star said that multiple strokes and brain damage from the overdose were a major motivation for creating the album sober, and that she was “So proud of [doing it].”