Former Mr. Gay World Slapped with Gag Order

On Saturday, Aug. 20, Us Helping Us, People Into Living, Inc., will partner with Impulse Group DC and Gilead Sciences to host the second annual Prince George's County Pride Block Party at the D.E.N.I.M. Collection in Landover, Maryland.

"The purpose of the block party is to have the LGBTQ community come out, have a safe space," says Terrell Carter, a community health worker with Us Helping Us, a local nonprofit organization focused on HIV/AIDS prevention and advocating for holistic health approaches within the Black LGBTQ community.

"I know a lot of people have been indoors, haven't been able to get out due to concerns over COVID and monkeypox. So this is a space where everyone can come together."