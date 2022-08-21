Lynda Carter, Remixed: “Unique, Danceable, Fun, and Relatable”

“The song itself is about something. It means something. It is not a really complicated song, but it is complex.”

Looking ravishing on a recent Zoom call, Lynda Carter is talking about “Human and Divine,” the single she released in the fall of 2021.

Written by Carter and John Barlow Jarvis, the song is propelled by a profound epic sweep, with Carter’s soaring vocals backed by lush orchestrations that could easily be at home in any James Bond title sequence.

“It repeats something that we all identify with,” Carter says. “And that is that love is human and divine.”

Not long after “Human and Devine’s” release, the legendary, Grammy-winning DJ David Audé approached Carter about doing a remix. “I gave him permission to go at it,” says Carter. “He really had a vision, and I feel really fortunate that’s where it landed.”

Recasting the song as a dance groove, Audé’s version is as powerful as the original, though in a different, even more celebratory way. Carter still remembers the first time she heard the remix.

“It took my breath away,” she says. “He didn’t just take a couple of words here and there and repeat them to a track, but he kept the original intent and the original structure of the song, and made it into something totally unique, danceable, fun, and relatable.”

Last June, Carter responded to the homophobic tweet “Wonder Woman IS NOT A SUPER HERO FOR GAYS!” by tweeting “You’re right. She’s a superhero for bisexuals!” Her tweet created a sensation within the LGBTQ community at the start of Pride month.

“I didn’t mean to really create a firestorm,” says Carter. “I was trying to say Wonder Woman is everyone’s. She is what you think she is.”

Asked how it makes her feel to be identified with the character for over four decades, she laughs.

“Old!” she says. “I mean, I’m grateful, but it makes you feel like you’ve been around a long time — and I have. Hey, I’m just glad people are along for the ride with me.

“As long as I’m here, let’s go on the go-carts. Let’s go on the roller coasters. Let’s go on the zip lines. Just come along with me and live vicariously. Let’s live our lives together and I’ll take you along as long as I can and go along with me and see what we got…. So let’s go dance!”

Dave Audé’s remix of “Human and Divine” is available on all major music streaming platforms. Visit www.lyndacarter.com. Follow Lynda Carter on Twitter at @RealLyndaCarter.