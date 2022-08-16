Prince George’s County Pride Block Party to Take Place on August 20

On Saturday, Aug. 20, Us Helping Us, People Into Living, Inc., the local nonprofit organization focused on HIV/AIDS prevention and advocating for holistic health approaches within the Black LGBTQ community, will partner with Impulse Group DC and Gilead Sciences to host the second annual Prince George’s County Pride Block Party at the D.E.N.I.M. Collection in Landover, Maryland.

“The purpose of the block party is to have the LGBTQ community come out, have a safe space,” says Terrell Carter, a community health worker with Us Helping Us. “I know a lot of people have been indoors, haven’t been able to get out due to concerns over COVID and monkeypox. So this is a space where everyone can come together.”

The event, which begins at 5 p.m., will feature a dunk tank, a couple of waterslides, a basketball court, and a live DJ. Catered food will be provided, as well as grilled food. Vendors will set up booths or tables to sell their wares to event attendees. Admission to the event is free.

“We may do a little bit of an after party, just after 10 p.m., where the DJ will have music playing in the parking lot, where people can literally wind down as they leave,” says Carter.

In keeping with Us Helping Us’s mission, the organization, in conjunction with Gilead Sciences, will be offering full HIV and STI panel testings, as well as a rapid PrEP intervention clinic. Incentives will be provided for those who undergo a full screening, with $25 incentives for a full panel test, and $75 incentives for those who wish to get started on PrEP.

Other partner organizations for the event include ViiV Healthcare and AIDS Health Foundation.

“The block party is open to all event, and marks the second part of our annual Pride celebration,” says Carter. “Honestly, it’s just for people to have a good time, to relax, to let their hair down, for free.”

The PG County Pride Block Party will be held from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the D.E.N.I.M. Collection, 8240 Professional Pl., in Landover, Maryland. For more information, visit www.ushelpingus.org, or follow the organization on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uhupil and on Twitter at @uhupil.