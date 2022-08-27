‘The Color Purple’ Review: Purple Reigns

The royally enjoyable cast of Signature Theatre’s The Color Purple (★★★★★) forges a chain of love with no weak links in Timothy Douglas’ knockout staging of the musical based on Alice Walker’s novel and the acclaimed 1985 motion picture.

The show marks a milestone for Signature, which, according to artistic director Matthew Gardiner, had developed plans a decade ago for a take on the musical, fresh off a two-year Broadway run of the original Tony-winning production.

But those plans were scuttled due to John Doyle’s 2015 Broadway revival starring powerhouses Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, and Danielle Brooks.

Eventually that production made its way to D.C. in the modified form of a Broadway touring company which, frankly, left a lot of the meat of this turbulent, decades-spanning drama still on the bone. Well, Signature’s cast eats it all up, and leaves not a morsel.

The story, familiar to most, concerns poor, Black, uneducated Celie escaping chains of abuse, sexism, racism, and illiteracy in Jim Crow Georgia to discover the power of loving herself.

Those who are familiar, especially with Steven Spielberg’s movie, will want to feel every wretched or wonderful beat of Celie’s story — the horror of sexual violence at the hands of “Mister,” the pain of separation from sister Nettie, the emboldening affinity for strong-willed Sofia, dawning of physical desire in the arms of Shug Avery, and final, overflowing catharsis of reunion.

Douglas and company convey it all with a fresh feeling that captures those memorable Spielbergian moments, but expressed through the distinct performances of these players, led by Nova Y. Payton’s spirit-moving Celie.

Reaching Miss Celie’s summit of strength and steadiness in “I’m Here,” Payton’s singing literally sent chills running through me. Allee Willis, Brenda Russell, and Stephen Bray’s music and lyrics sound richer carried on the voices of so many soulful interpreters.

Hats off to musical director Mark G. Meadows, typically impressive in coaxing the best out of the score and the performers, and conductor Angie Benson, leading an eight-piece band that takes sassy numbers like “Push the Button” all the way to juke-joint heaven.

The musicians stay concealed behind Tony Cisek’s nifty set of unfinished barn-side slats, that bevel open and closed, offering glimpses of the gossipy chorus, or of sun-kissed African vistas.

The show’s amusing trio of nosy church ladies on press night included swing performer Gabrielle Rice, who joined regular fan-wavers Nia Savoy-Dock and Jalisa Williams to rock the house with their pithy asides and luscious harmonies.

Such pleasures abound, as well, in the performances of American Idol star Frenchie Davis as Sofia, and Solomon Parker III as a comically randy Harpo.

Acting solo, or whipping up a frothy “Any Little Thing” duet, the pair brings meaning to the erratically on-again-off-again love story. And Danielle J. Summons, as glamorous chanteuse Shug Avery, reaches the heart and hurt of romance between her hard-drinking Shug and Payton’s shy but curious Celie.

From their buckle shoes up to the mics in their wigs, the entire cast inhabits each part fully, through a palpable connection to each other and to the material, and some powerfully-felt singing. Powerful enough, in the case of Torrey Linder’s affecting turn as Mister, to earn sympathy for an indefensibly cruel, hard man.

But even Mister is worthy of love from somebody. And that’s why we’re there, to let the love in Celie’s story, and Sofia’s, and Shug’s, and even Mister’s, flow through them and seep into our own humble experience.

The Color Purple runs through Oct. 9 at Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Avenue, in Arlington, Va. A Pride Night performance is Sept. 16. Tickets are $40 to $108. Call 703-820-9771, or visit www.sigtheatre.org.